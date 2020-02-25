PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Offensive struggles trip up Portage in season-ending loss to Sauk Prairie

The Portage girls basketball team’s season came to a close Tuesday as another difficult night offensively derailed the Warriors in 68-37 loss to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Sauk Prairie High School.

Senior Katelyn Belleau scored a game-high 15 points to lead No. 11 seed Portage in the season-ending defeat.

Portage (2-21) again stumbled out of the gates as it slumped to a 35-18 deficit at halftime. Out of the intermission wasn’t much better as the Warriors scored 19 points en route to the 31-point defeat.

Along with Belleau, senior Brianna Brandner scored eight points and junior Emma Kreuziger chipped in five. The remaining Warriors combined for nine points and Portage shot just 4-for-16 from the free throw line.

Freshman Maggie Hartwig scored a team-high 12 points before fouling out to lead Sauk Prairie, while junior Naomi Breunig added 10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sixth-seeded Eagles (13-10) will next face No. 3 seed Reedsburg in Friday’s Div. 2 regional semifinal.

SAUK PRAIRIE 68, PORTAGE 37

Portage 18 19 — 37

Sauk Prairie 35 33 — 68