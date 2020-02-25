PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Offensive struggles trip up Portage in season-ending loss to Sauk Prairie

The Portage girls basketball team’s season came to a close Tuesday as another difficult night offensively derailed the Warriors in 68-37 loss to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Sauk Prairie High School.
Senior Katelyn Belleau scored a game-high 15 points to lead No. 11 seed Portage in the season-ending defeat.
Portage (2-21) again stumbled out of the gates as it slumped to a 35-18 deficit at halftime. Out of the intermission wasn’t much better as the Warriors scored 19 points en route to the 31-point defeat.
Along with Belleau, senior Brianna Brandner scored eight points and junior Emma Kreuziger chipped in five. The remaining Warriors combined for nine points and Portage shot just 4-for-16 from the free throw line.
Freshman Maggie Hartwig scored a team-high 12 points before fouling out to lead Sauk Prairie, while junior Naomi Breunig added 10.
The sixth-seeded Eagles (13-10) will next face No. 3 seed Reedsburg in Friday’s Div. 2 regional semifinal.
SAUK PRAIRIE 68, PORTAGE 37
Portage 18 19 — 37
Sauk Prairie 35 33 — 68
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brandner 4 0-4 8, Belleau 7 0-2 15, Garrigan 0 2-2 2, Nelson 1 0-3 2, Fick 0 1-2 1, Middleton-Harris 1 0-0 2, Kreuziger 2 1-3 5, Woodhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-16 37.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Tobias 2 1-2 5, N. Breunig 4 2-5 10, O. Breunig 0 1-2 1, Holler 2 0-0 4, Marquardt 4 0-0 8, Wideen 1 0-0 3, Schad 4 0-0 9, Wilson 2 0-0 4, M. Breunig 2 0-0 4, Braund 3 2-4 8, Hartwig 4 4-6 12. Totals 28 10-19 68.
3-point goals: Po 1 (Belleau 1); SP 2 (Wideen 1, Schad 1). Total fouls: Po 15; SP 19. Fouled out: SP (Hartwig).