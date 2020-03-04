PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oregon closes strong to knock off Reedsburg in regional finals

OREGON — For much of the night, Reedsburg found itself in the lead against the Oregon Panthers. But a tough closing stretch saw the Beavers’ season come to a bitter end.
The second-seeded Panthers (19-5) mustered up a strong finishing kick to race past third-seeded Reedsburg (15-9) 57-43 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final matchup Saturday, February 29 in Oregon.
The Beavers got off to a torrid start on offense, flying out to an early eight-point lead midway through the first half. The game settled into a more even contest for the remainder of the opening stanza. Oregon eventually whittled the Reedsburg advantage down to 31-28 heading into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, the Beavers pushed their lead out a bit into the high single digits and flirted with making it a double-digit advantage, before the Panthers began their comeback march as the game moved into the home stretch.
Reedsburg continued to lead with as much as seven minutes to go, but Oregon would soon seize complete control. The Panthers got a steal and a transition coming out of a timeout to knot the score at 42-42 — the first time the game had been tied all half.
Oregon continued to pour in the points while the Beavers failed to muster up any sort of counterpunch on the offensive end. In total, the Panthers ended the game on a 19-1 run over the last eight minutes or so to turn a four-point deficit into a 14-point final margin of victory.
For the whole second half, Oregon outscored Reedsburg by a decisive 29-12 margin.
“We ran out of gas. Physically, we were fatigued. I think that played a role in it,” Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of his team’s second-half fade. “When that happens, you have breakdowns in execution and when you’re going against a real athletic team like Oregon — it just became really hard for us to score.”
For the Panthers, Liz Uhl tallied a game-high 20 points, Izzie Peterson finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists and Emily Statz recorded seven points and 11 rebounds. Reedsburg’s Mahra Wieman and Trenna Cherney scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the season-ending loss.
“I know they’re young, but they were ready to play. I could tell during warmups,” Oregon head coach Adam Wamsley said of Reedsburg. “I knew it was going to be a tough matchup. They have a lot of good players that can put the ball in the basket. It took us awhile to figure it out, but we finally did. With our speed, maybe it wore them down a little bit. But like I said, they came out ready to go.”
Naturally, the Beavers were particularly disappointed to come up short in a game where they led for a majority of the night. Still, for an extremely talented, young team made up of a slew of current sophomores, this is far from the end of the road. Their hope is this game — along with a handful of close losses against tough competition — can be a learning experience as they move forward and hope to build off a successful overall campaign.
“To be part of a regional championship game, for a young group, I think you can only grow from it. We’ll be hungry as we move forward,” Simon said. “A lot of kids who contributed some pretty big numbers for us this year return. We played some good basketball and we’ll be back. That’s for sure.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.