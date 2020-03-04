PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oregon closes strong to knock off Reedsburg in regional finals

For the whole second half, Oregon outscored Reedsburg by a decisive 29-12 margin.

“We ran out of gas. Physically, we were fatigued. I think that played a role in it,” Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of his team’s second-half fade. “When that happens, you have breakdowns in execution and when you’re going against a real athletic team like Oregon — it just became really hard for us to score.”

For the Panthers, Liz Uhl tallied a game-high 20 points, Izzie Peterson finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists and Emily Statz recorded seven points and 11 rebounds. Reedsburg’s Mahra Wieman and Trenna Cherney scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the season-ending loss.

“I know they’re young, but they were ready to play. I could tell during warmups,” Oregon head coach Adam Wamsley said of Reedsburg. “I knew it was going to be a tough matchup. They have a lot of good players that can put the ball in the basket. It took us awhile to figure it out, but we finally did. With our speed, maybe it wore them down a little bit. But like I said, they came out ready to go.”