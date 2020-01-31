PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville holds on for 57-54 win over Rio

Pardeeville started fast, taking a 10-2 lead on a layup by senior Josie DeLapp, who finished with 15 points. Pardeeville led most of the first half, but Rio used a 13-2 run to surge in front shortly before the half ended. The run included consecutive buckets from Loging and then a 3-pointer from Staveness that gave Rio its first lead of the night at 25-23 with 3:40 left in the first half.

Pardeeville answered in the second half, using its full-court pressure defense to force Rio into turnovers. Pardeeville used a 6-0 run midway through the second half to take the lead for good. The run included five points from Callie Brouette.

Hutzler said Pardeeville’s pressure caused her team some problems.

“We weren’t ready for the press that came out of there,” Hutzler said. “You need a strong point guard to handle that. We’re not in the days anymore where teams don’t press us because of our point guard. We got to learn how to handle that pressure, and some days we do well, and as the game went on, they started to break it, and they even pulled it off at one point.”

The Bulldogs have been reluctant to use their press in recent games, because of the physical demand it takes on the Pardeeville players who have been shorthanded in recent games due to a flu bug.