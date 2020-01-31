PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville holds on for 57-54 win over Rio

PARDEEVILLE — Looking to end a four-game losing streak, the Pardeeville prep girls basketball team turned to one of its senior leaders, and Callie Brouette delivered.
Brouette scored 18 of her game-high 25 points in the second half, including a key 3-point play late in the game that helped the Bulldogs hold off a late Rio rally for a 57-54 victory in a Trailways West Conference game at Pardeeville High School on Friday night.
Brouette’s biggest bucket came with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game when she drove down the lane and scored while being fouled. She then drilled the ensuing free throw to give Pardeeville (7-10, 5-6 Trailways West) its biggest lead of the night at 54-44.
The basket by Brouette came on one of the many times she attacked the basket, something that was by design according her father and Pardeeville coach Mike Brouette.
“Her and I have had some long talks recently about her needing to be aggressive for us,” Mike Brouette said. “We’re not a great offensive team. We try to create in transition and she’s a four-year varsity player. I told her she needed to have that attack mentality, make or miss. She missed a few and she kept shooting, and some went in and it was big for us.”
Rio (8-9, 6-5) didn’t go away. After Brouette’s 3-point play, the Vikings got back-to-back 3-pointers to close the gap. First it was freshman Emily Loging, who led the Vikings with 23 points, draining one from the left wing to make it 54-47 with 2:10 left. Then just 20 seconds later, sophomore Kayla Staveness, who finished with 10 points, canned one from the identical spot to cut Pardeeville’s lead to 54-50 with 1:50 to play.
Rio continued to narrow the gap, as a Pardeeville turnover turned into an easy layup for Loging to make it 54-52 with 1:02 to play. Rio then had a chance to pull even as Callie Brouette was called for an offensive foul with 49 seconds left.
With 35 seconds left, Rio sophomore Vivian Hoene missed an open 3-pointer and Pardeeville rebounded the miss. With 30 seconds left, Callie Brouette made one of two free throws to make it 55-52.
Loging would miss a jumper with 22 seconds to go, and Pardeeville got the rebound. Rio would again get the ball back, as a tie up led to a jump ball, giving possession back to the Vikings with 13.4 seconds left.
With 10 seconds remaining, Loging missed a tough shot from deep underneath the basket, and Brouette got the rebound moments before being fouled. She would make both free throws to stretch the lead out to 57-52 with 7.5 seconds left. Rio would get a bucket from Staveness just before the final buzzer, but it was too late to prevent Pardeeville from getting the victory.
Rio coach Deb Hutzler was happy to see her team rally in the final minutes.
“Our team does fight well through adversity, they really do,” Hutzler said. “I knew they were going to turn it on, and I knew it was going to be that tight. That’s just sometimes how we play. They’re going to fight to the bitter end and give everything they have.”
Pardeeville started fast, taking a 10-2 lead on a layup by senior Josie DeLapp, who finished with 15 points. Pardeeville led most of the first half, but Rio used a 13-2 run to surge in front shortly before the half ended. The run included consecutive buckets from Loging and then a 3-pointer from Staveness that gave Rio its first lead of the night at 25-23 with 3:40 left in the first half.
Pardeeville answered in the second half, using its full-court pressure defense to force Rio into turnovers. Pardeeville used a 6-0 run midway through the second half to take the lead for good. The run included five points from Callie Brouette.
Hutzler said Pardeeville’s pressure caused her team some problems.
“We weren’t ready for the press that came out of there,” Hutzler said. “You need a strong point guard to handle that. We’re not in the days anymore where teams don’t press us because of our point guard. We got to learn how to handle that pressure, and some days we do well, and as the game went on, they started to break it, and they even pulled it off at one point.”
The Bulldogs have been reluctant to use their press in recent games, because of the physical demand it takes on the Pardeeville players who have been shorthanded in recent games due to a flu bug.
“We’re finally getting healthy, so we were able to put on our press on,” Mike Brouette said. “We used a couple different presses, which was to our advantage. We created turnovers and some easy buckets and the ball fell our way a few times tonight.”
Rio 27 27 — 54
Pardeeville 25 32 — 57
RIO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hutzler 4 1-8 9, Hoene 1 0-0 3, Sampson 2 1-2 5, Staveness 4 0-0 10, Loging 10 2-2 23, Hagenow 0 2-4 2, Quist 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-16 54.
PARDEEVILLE — Lynch 2 0-0 4, Brouette 7 10-16 25, DeLapp 6 3-5 15, Guenther 0 1-2 1, Ott 1 3-4 5, Wheeler 2 1-2 5, Klubertanz 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 18-31 57.
3-point goals: R 4 (Staveness 2, Hoene 1, Loging 1), P 1 (Brouette 1). Total fouls: R 21, P 18. Fouled out: Hutzler.