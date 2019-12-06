PARDEEVILLE – When Markesan junior Hannah Whitney drilled a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer and give the Hornets a 19-17 lead going into the locker room, it looked like Markesan was finally going to get some traction in its Trailways West Conference tilt with Pardeeville.
The Bulldogs had other ideas, as they scored the first five points of the second half to retake the lead, and then made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the Hornets on their way to a 40-35 victory on Friday night at Pardeeville High School.
Pardeeville (2-3, 1-1 Trailways West) got momentum back on its side when senior Addisyn Guenther made a pair of buckets to open the second half, including a 3-pointer from the right corner that gave the Bulldogs a 22-19 lead.
Pardeeville coach Mike Brouette said he liked how his team responded in the second half.
“That was a big shot right at the half (by Whitney) to take the lead and the momentum,” Brouette said. “I was proud of our girls for coming back and responding and taking the lead. I thought our girls showed a lot of character and played pretty well.”
Markesan (1-3, 1-1) would pull even with Pardeeville four times in the second half, but was never able to get the lead back. The last tie came when Markesan junior Gracie Mast, who led the Hornets with 18 points, made two free throws to make it 31-all with 5 minutes remaining.
Pardeeville senior Callie Brouette, who led all scorers with 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half, responded with a drive to the basketball that gave the Bulldogs a 33-31 lead. Pardeeville sophomore Sara Ott then scored from the left block to make it 35-31 with 3:20 to go.
Mast and Brouette would both hit a pair of free throws, making it 37-33 with 2:37 to play, but the Hornets pulled to within 37-35 on a steal and layup by freshman Lauryn Clark with 1:20 to go. That would be the last bucket of the night for the Hornets, who finished with just seven field goals in the game.
Markesan had a chance at tying the game, but Mast’s runner with 50 seconds remaining wouldn’t go down before Brouette made one of two free throws to make it 38-35 with 44 seconds left.
The Hornets would turn the ball over on the next possession, but got another shot when Pardeeville missed a pair of good looks with 30 seconds left. Mast would try a game-tying 3-pointer, but it was off the mark and Pardeeville rebounded the miss. That allowed Brouette to put the game away with a pair of free throws that made a two-possession game at 40-35 with 13.4 seconds remaining.
The loss was the end of a tough week for the Hornets, who lost senior starters Karigan Hunter and Kelyn Clark, both to injuries in the last seven days. Despite being without a pair of key players, Markesan coach Patrick Van Daalwyk said his team needs to play better.
“The difference in the game just came down to execution. We didn’t hit our shots when we needed to hit our shots,” Van Daalwyk said. “Our team’s been through a lot in the last week or so. We lost a couple of girls to an appendix and a knee injury. It’s tough to bounce back from that, we’re a little bit shorthanded right now. That’s not an excuse. We just need to execute a little bit better and we’ll be just fine.”
The game was also the first of 10 straight road games for the Hornets. Markesan won’t play another home game until Jan. 23.
“It’s more of just a mental obstacle than anything,” Van Daalwyk said. “A game is a game, no matter where it’s played. We just got to put it in our heads that we’re going to be on the road for a while.”
The game probably wouldn’t have been so close had Pardeeville shot better from the free throw line. The Bulldogs made just 7 of 23 shots (30%) from the charity stripe on the night. Pardeeville was able to overcome its free throw struggled due to its defense.
“I thought our defense was really good tonight,” Mike Brouette said. “We hadn’t been playing a lot of man-to-man and we switched it up, and I thought we did a nice job, especially in the second half. We fouled a little bit too much, they got a lot of their points at the free throw line, but when it came down to it, we locked them down.”
Markesan 19 16 – 35
Pardeeville 17 23 – 40
MARKESAN – Whitney 1 0-0 3; Jahnke 0 1-2 1; Clark 1 6-9 8; Mast 3 12-15 18; Sumner 2 1-2 5. Totals 7 20-29 35.
PARDEEVILLE – Lynch 1 0-1 2; Brouette 7 5-11 20; DeLapp 1 0-0 2; Guenther 3 0-0 8; Ott 1 1-4 3; Klubertanz 2 1-5 5. Totals 15 7-23 40.
3-point goals – M 1 (Whitney 1), P 3 (Guenther 2, Brouette 1). Total fouls – M 20, P 21. Fouled out – Jahnke, Clark.
