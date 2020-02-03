PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville returning to health, rolls to win over Plainfield Tri-County

Pardeeville’s offense really started to click in the second half, and according to Mike Brouette, it was because they moved the ball more and found open teammates who were able to convert from in close to the basket.

DeLapp was the biggest beneficiary of the team’s ball movement, as she scored eight of her 10 points after the break, including a layup that finished off a 7-0 run and gave the Bulldogs a 37-13 lead with just over 9 minutes left in the game.

Senior Sara Ott also scored all five of her points in the second half, with all of those points coming from the free throw line.

“In the second half we played a lot better offensively, getting a lot more people involved,” Mike Brouette said. “We made it an emphasis that we wanted to get the ball in the post. We felt we had an advantage there and we didn’t take advantage of it in the first half, so we really concentrated on getting Josie, Aspen and Sara the ball more in the second half.”

The Bulldogs also relied on their defense, holding Tri-County (2-16) to just nine points in the first half and just 12 total field goals in the game. The 26 points scored by the Penguins tied for the fewest scored this season by a Pardeeville opponent. Pardeeville also gave up 26 points in a 58-26 win over Hustisford way back on Nov. 21.