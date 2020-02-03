PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville returning to health, rolls to win over Plainfield Tri-County

PARDEEVILLE — The Pardeeville girls basketball team is starting to look more like the team that knocked off a four-loss Randolph squad in early December and then rolled off three straight victories by double digits in early January.
All those wins for Pardeeville came before a flu bug sapped the team of some its better players, resulting a recent four-game losing streak. That bug is finally starting to go away, and Pardeeville has now won two in a row, including a 50-26 thrashing of Plainfield Tri-County in a non-conference game in Pardeeville on Monday night.
Pardeeville coach Mike Brouette said his team is not only starting to feel better physically, but its confidence is growing.
“It was another good team effort. I think the girls are playing with a little more confidence now,” Brouette said. “Again, they’re getting more healthy and its showing with our ability to play with more sustained energy for longer periods of time.”
Pardeeville’s Callie Brouette nearly outscored the Penguins on her own. The senior guard scored a game-high 23 points, including 14 in the first half. Brouette did nearly all of Pardeeville’s scoring in the first half. She accounted for Pardeeville’s first 10 points of the game, including a pair of 3-pointer that gave the Bulldogs an 8-2 lead.
Pardeeville (8-10) finally started to get some offense from others on the team, as seniors Aspen Klubertanz and Josie DeLapp both scored from down low late in the first half to help give the Bulldogs a 19-9 lead at the break.
Pardeeville’s offense really started to click in the second half, and according to Mike Brouette, it was because they moved the ball more and found open teammates who were able to convert from in close to the basket.
You have free articles remaining.
DeLapp was the biggest beneficiary of the team’s ball movement, as she scored eight of her 10 points after the break, including a layup that finished off a 7-0 run and gave the Bulldogs a 37-13 lead with just over 9 minutes left in the game.
Senior Sara Ott also scored all five of her points in the second half, with all of those points coming from the free throw line.
“In the second half we played a lot better offensively, getting a lot more people involved,” Mike Brouette said. “We made it an emphasis that we wanted to get the ball in the post. We felt we had an advantage there and we didn’t take advantage of it in the first half, so we really concentrated on getting Josie, Aspen and Sara the ball more in the second half.”
The Bulldogs also relied on their defense, holding Tri-County (2-16) to just nine points in the first half and just 12 total field goals in the game. The 26 points scored by the Penguins tied for the fewest scored this season by a Pardeeville opponent. Pardeeville also gave up 26 points in a 58-26 win over Hustisford way back on Nov. 21.
Pardeeville also benefited from some poor free throw shooting by the Penguins, who made just 2 of 18 free throws in the game.
“I thought we played with good energy on defense and really did a nice job there," Mike Brouette said. "We were able to put our pressure on again.”
Pardeeville’s regular season is starting to wind down. The Bulldogs have road games against Princeton/Green Lake (Thursday) and Cambria-Friesland (Feb. 11) before finishing up at home against Montello (Feb. 14) and Deerfield (Feb. 18).
Mike Brouette said he wants his team to make the most of the time they have left together.
“We’re senior heavy, so I really want the girls in the last four games of the regular season to kind of focus on enjoying the moment,” he said. “Sometimes we get caught up in all the details of the game, but just being able to enjoy these moments, being able to play free and loose. We’re not probably going to teach them a whole lot between now and the end of the season, so we’re going to try to fine tune a few things, have fun together and see where it takes us.”