PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville, Rio and Cambria-Friesland players land on Trailways West's 2nd team

For four seasons, Pardeeville senior Callie Brouette has been a key contributor to Pardeeville’s girls basketball team. In each of the previous three seasons, Brouette was recognized by the Trailways West Conference coaches, earning at least honorable mention at the end of each season. Brouette made it four years in a row with postseason honors, as she was recently named to the All-Trailways West Conference second team for the third straight season.
Area players to join Brouette on the conference’s second team were Rio junior Adeline Hutzler, Rio freshman Emily Loging and Cambria-Friesland senior Morgan Jones.
Brouette led Pardeeville in scoring this season and was 11th in the conference at 10.6 points per game. Her season included a 26-point effort in a 57-54 win over Rio on Jan. 31. Brouette also finished second in the conference in assists at 3.5 per game, and was fourth in steals at 3.2 per contest.
This is the first second-team honor for Hutzler, who earned honorable mention as a sophomore last season. Hutzler led the Vikings in scoring and was 10th in the conference at 10.7 points per game. She was also sixth in the league in rebounding at 8.7 per game and finished her season with eight doubule-doubles, including a 22-point, 10-board effort in a 55-46 win over Cambria-Friesland back in December, and a 20-point, 10-board performance in a win over Montello on Jan. 28. Hutzler also finished with 2.3 steals and 1.4 assists per game on the season.
Loging proved to be more than ready to compete at the varsity level for Rio in her freshman season, averaging a double-double on the season with 10.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Loging’s rebound average ranked third in the league, and she was also sixth in the conference in assists at 2.6 per game. She finished the season with 10 double-doubles, including a 29-point, 15-rebound game in a 71-64 win over Cambria-Friesland on Jan. 23.
Jones was the conference’s most prolific scorer, finishing second in the league with 16 points per game. She ranked fourth in made 3-pointers with 31 and was eighth in rebounding at 7.6 per game. Jones, who has earned second-team honors for the second year in a row, scored in double figures in the final 15 games of the season, including a season-high 32 points in a 71-64 loss to Rio back on Jan. 23. She also had 31 points in the final game of her career, a 78-72 loss to Barneveld in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal game on Feb. 25.
You have free articles remaining.
Fall River senior Samantha Leisemann was named the Trailways West Conference Player of the Year. Leisemann averaged 14 points and 12.1 rebounds per game this season, leading the Pirates to the outright conference championship. Leisemann was joined on the first team by Fall River senior Maddie Gregorio, Randolph senior Brianna Prieve, Princeton/Green Lake junior Emerald Konkel and Markesan junior Gracie Mast.
Area players earning honorable mention from the league coaches include Pardeeville’s Josie DeLapp, Aspen Klubertanz and Savannah Manthey; Cambria-Friesland Haley Olson and Montello’s Abby Bond and Emme Urbaniak.
DeLapp, a senior for the Bulldogs, is recognized by the conference for the third straight year. She also earned honorable mention last season, and was on the second team as a sophomore in 2018. DeLapp ranked seventh in the conference in rebounds with 8.2 per game, and also averaged 7.7 points and 1.7 steals per game.
Klubertanz, also a senior for Pardeeville, averaged 5.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Manthey, a sophomore for the Bulldogs, averaged 7.5 points and 1.7 steals per game.
Olson, who just recently finished her sophomore season, was third in the conference in assists at 3.1 per game, and also ranked second in steals at 3.6 per game. She also average 8.5 point per game this season for the Toppers.
Bond, a junior, averaged 7.9 points per game for Montello, and her 28 made 3-pointers were the sixth most in the conference. Bond was also sixth in the conference in steals (2.6 per game) and blocks (0.8 per game).
Urbaniak finished her junior year as Montello’s top scorer, averaging 13 points per game, which ranked her eighth in the conference. She was also fifth in the league in rebounding at 9.5 boards per game, and was 11th in assists at 2.2 per game.