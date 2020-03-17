PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville, Rio and Cambria-Friesland players land on Trailways West's 2nd team

For four seasons, Pardeeville senior Callie Brouette has been a key contributor to Pardeeville’s girls basketball team. In each of the previous three seasons, Brouette was recognized by the Trailways West Conference coaches, earning at least honorable mention at the end of each season. Brouette made it four years in a row with postseason honors, as she was recently named to the All-Trailways West Conference second team for the third straight season.

Area players to join Brouette on the conference’s second team were Rio junior Adeline Hutzler, Rio freshman Emily Loging and Cambria-Friesland senior Morgan Jones.

Brouette led Pardeeville in scoring this season and was 11th in the conference at 10.6 points per game. Her season included a 26-point effort in a 57-54 win over Rio on Jan. 31. Brouette also finished second in the conference in assists at 3.5 per game, and was fourth in steals at 3.2 per contest.