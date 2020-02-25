PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville rolls to playoff victory over Williams Bay

Callie Brouette said the key to her team’s second-half surge was converting Williams Bay’s turnovers into points.

“I think we got out a little slow in the first half. Then we talked about how we needed to bring the energy and convert our steals,” she said. “We had 14 steals and we didn’t really convert them. In the second half, we did just that. We came out and executed, we got our steals and we finished them.”

Pardeeville will now focus on Friday’s rematch with the Pirates. Waterloo (11-11) beat Pardeeville 71-52 way back on Nov. 25. Friday’s winner will advance to play in Saturday’s regional championship game.

Callie Brouette said one of the keys to Friday’s game will be hitting the boards.

“I remember we didn’t rebound very well (in the first game against Waterloo),” Callie Brouette said. “That’s the big thing we’ve been working on in practice, not letting second-chance shots, so I think we’re going to take care of the boards in that game, and it should be a much closer game, and we’re hoping to come home with the win.”

Mike Brouette knows his team is much different than the one that lost by 19 points to the Pirates three months ago.