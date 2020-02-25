PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville rolls to playoff victory over Williams Bay

PARDEEVILLE — Herb Brooks, coach of the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team famously told his team, “Great moments are born from great opportunity,” shortly before that team went out and pulled off one of the greatest upsets in sports history, beating the Russians in what is now known as the “Miracle on Ice.”
Nobody knows if any great moments are ahead for the Pardeeville girls basketball team, but it certainly does have a great opportunity to do something special. The Bulldogs are playing in possibly the most wide open sectional grouping in the state — a group that is filled with teams that are either hovering around .500 or have losing records, including top-seeded Poynette, who entered the postseason with an 8-14 mark — making it a very real possibility for any of those teams to reach the March 7 sectional championship.
Sixth-seeded Pardeeville took the first step towards a possible lengthy postseason run, using a strong second half to roll past Williams Bay, 55-23 in the Division 4 regional quarterfinal game at Pardeeville High School on Tuesday night.
With the win, Pardeeville (12-11) earns a rematch with No. 3 seed Waterloo, in the regional semifinal on Friday night in Waterloo.
Pardeeville senior Callie Brouette, who led the Bulldogs with 17 points on Tuesday night, said her coach, and father, Mike Brouette, has made sure the team understands the opportunity is has to make some noise this postseason.
“We talk about it every day in practice, to bring all we got, work hard,” Callie Brouette said. “He says we really have a chance to win a regional and get to a sectional final game against Aquinas, and it only takes one game, so I think we’re going to do big things coming up.”
Pardeeville led from start to finish, but never had a comfortable lead until the second half. After leading 22-14 at the break, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 15-2 run. The run began with four points from sophomore Sara Ott. The run also saw the Bulldogs score five points in a four-second span. First it was senior Addisyn Guenther knocking down a jumper. Then on the Williams Bay in-bounds pass, Callie Brouette stole the ball and scored while being fouled. She then made the free throw to give Pardeeville a 35-16 lead with 11:41 to play.
“I thought in the second half, our energy (stood out),” Mike Brouette said. “We got a couple steals and easy buckets that built on the lead, and I think that wore them down.”
Williams Bay (9-14) continued to fall behind, with Pardeeville senior Aspen Klubertanz scoring on a layup moments before senior Skylar Lynch stole the ball and passed it to Callie Brouette for an easy bucket that made it 39-16 with 10:20 to play.
Lynch, who finished with seven points, made Pardeeville’s only 3-pointer of the game, giving the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the night to that point at 51-21 with 4:30 to go.
Callie Brouette said the key to her team’s second-half surge was converting Williams Bay’s turnovers into points.
“I think we got out a little slow in the first half. Then we talked about how we needed to bring the energy and convert our steals,” she said. “We had 14 steals and we didn’t really convert them. In the second half, we did just that. We came out and executed, we got our steals and we finished them.”
Pardeeville will now focus on Friday’s rematch with the Pirates. Waterloo (11-11) beat Pardeeville 71-52 way back on Nov. 25. Friday’s winner will advance to play in Saturday’s regional championship game.
Callie Brouette said one of the keys to Friday’s game will be hitting the boards.
“I remember we didn’t rebound very well (in the first game against Waterloo),” Callie Brouette said. “That’s the big thing we’ve been working on in practice, not letting second-chance shots, so I think we’re going to take care of the boards in that game, and it should be a much closer game, and we’re hoping to come home with the win.”
Mike Brouette knows his team is much different than the one that lost by 19 points to the Pirates three months ago.
“What I remember is that we were trying to figure ourselves out. It was early in the season, and as the season went on, I think we got a lot better,” Mike Brouette said. “Then we hit a spell where we were really sick and injured and now we’re nearly 100 percent again.
“We know, I think, a little bit more of who we are and what we can do, so I’m excited to have that rematch, and I think the kids are too.”
Williams Bay 14 9 — 23
Pardeeville 22 33 — 55
WILLIAMS BAY (fg ft-fta pts) — Higgins 2 1-2 5; Rabenhorst 1 0-0 2; Hoover 2 0-1 4; Olson 2 0-0 5; Smith 0 2-3 2; Pfeil 2 0-2 5. Totals 9 3-8 23.
PARDEEVILLE — Lynch 2 2-2 7; Manthey 2 0-0 4; Brouette 8 1-5 17; Achterberg 2 0-0 4; DeLapp 2 2-3 6; Guenther 3 0-0 6; Ott 1 3-6 5; Wheeler 1 0-3 2; Klubertanz 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-19 55.
3-point goals: WB 2 (Olson 1, Pfeil 1), P 1 (Lynch 1). Total fouls: WB 13, P 12.