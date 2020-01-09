PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville's run sends it to victory over Cambria-Friesland

A jumper by sophomore Sydnie Wheeler kept the run going before sophomore Savannah Manthey drilled a 3-pointer to finish the spurt. The run lasted just over 4 minutes, and it turned Pardeeville’s 2-point deficit into a 13-point lead.

Pardeeville coach Mike Brouette said the way his team played its full-court defense was key to getting things going.

“Not only did we put pressure on them, but we did it with more energy,” Brouette said. “I thought Sara Ott and Addisyn Guenther really brought a lot of energy during that period, and that kind of sparked it for us.”

Pardeeville lead 28-17 going into the break, and quickly deflated the Toppers coming out for the second half. Pardeeville senior Skylar Lynch made the first of her two 3-pointers to start the second half, and Manthey, who led all scorers with 15 points, made one of her four 3-pointers just 20 seconds later to give the Bulldogs a 34-17 lead just 50 seconds into the second half.

Stettbacher said he wasn’t expecting Pardeeville shoot so well.