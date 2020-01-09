PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville's run sends it to victory over Cambria-Friesland

PARDEEVILLE – After a somewhat lackadaisical start to the game on the offensive end, the Pardeeville girls basketball team turned up its defensive pressure. The move worked, as a full-court press rattled Cambria-Friesland, sparking the Bulldogs onto a 15-0 run late in the first half, and sending them to a 54-38 victory over the Hilltopppers in a Trailways West Conference game at Pardeeville High School on Thursday night.
Pardeeville (4-6, 2-3 Trailways West) trailed 15-13 with 5 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half when it started to press Cambria-Friesland (4-6, 1-4). The strategy immediately sparked the Bulldogs, as they scored the next 15 points to take a 28-15 lead with 1:20 left in the half.
Cambria-Friesland head coach John Stettbacher said he was happy with the way the game was going before Pardeeville went on the game-changing run.
“I think their press started to get to us a little bit. I think we had a few turnovers where we didn’t get shots,” Stettbacher said. “I think that was the main (difference). And we got cold too. We didn’t make the shots when we took them.”
The big run started with a pair of free throws by Pardeeville senior Josie DeLapp and then a layup by senior Addisyn Guenther, which gave Pardeeville the lead for good at 17-15. Pardeeville sophomore Sara Ott, who finished with 11 points, then scored six straight points on a pair of free throws, a putback and a layup to make it 23-15.
A jumper by sophomore Sydnie Wheeler kept the run going before sophomore Savannah Manthey drilled a 3-pointer to finish the spurt. The run lasted just over 4 minutes, and it turned Pardeeville’s 2-point deficit into a 13-point lead.
Pardeeville coach Mike Brouette said the way his team played its full-court defense was key to getting things going.
“Not only did we put pressure on them, but we did it with more energy,” Brouette said. “I thought Sara Ott and Addisyn Guenther really brought a lot of energy during that period, and that kind of sparked it for us.”
Pardeeville lead 28-17 going into the break, and quickly deflated the Toppers coming out for the second half. Pardeeville senior Skylar Lynch made the first of her two 3-pointers to start the second half, and Manthey, who led all scorers with 15 points, made one of her four 3-pointers just 20 seconds later to give the Bulldogs a 34-17 lead just 50 seconds into the second half.
Stettbacher said he wasn’t expecting Pardeeville shoot so well.
“(Lynch) and (Manthey) really killed us from the outside. We were purposely playing a zone because of their shooting percentage,” Stettbacher said. “But you have nights where girls have career highs and good games. You try to stop somebody inside and you got to sacrifice one for the other.”
Brouette said his team’s improved outside shooting is the result of hard work in practice.
“We’ve been a little inconsistent with our shooting, but we’ve been putting the time in the gym and we’re starting to get better at it,” Brouette said. “Specifically tonight, I thought Savannah and Skylar hit a couple big threes, especially at the start of the second half to give us a quick six points and really extend our lead.”
Pardeeville took its biggest lead of the night at 47-28 with 9:00 left in the game when Cambria-Friesland started to close the gap. A jumper by sophomore Haley Olson-Deisinger, and then two straight buckets from senior Morgan Jones cut Pardeeville’s lead to 47-35 with 3:50 remaining, but the Bulldogs answered with a 6-0 run that included another 3-pointer by Manthey that put the game out of reach.
Jones led the Toppers with 10 points.
Cambria-Friesland 17 21 - 38
Pardeeville 28 26 - 54
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND (fg ft-fta pts) – Olson 2 0-0 4; Johnson 1 2-2 4; Raley 3 0-0 7; Ebert 1 2-2 4; Jones 4 1-5 10; Gove 1 0-0 2; Smit 1 2-4 4; Drews 1 0-2 3. Totals 14 7-15 38.
PARDEEVILLE – Lynch 2 0-2 6; Manthey 5 1-3 15; Brouette 3 1-2 7; DeLapp 0 3-4 3; Guenther 2 0-4 4; Ott 4 3-4 11; Wheeler 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 8-19 54.
3-point goals: CF 3 (Raley 1, Jones 1, Drews 1), P 6 (Manthey 4, Lynch 2). Total fouls: CF 12, P 12.