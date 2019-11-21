PARDEEVILLE – Pardeeville got out of the gates fast and never looked back, scoring the first 16 points of the game on its way to a 58-26 victory over Hustisford in a non-conference game at Pardeeville High School on Thursday night.
Pardeeville (1-1) was led by sophomore Savannah Manthey, who scored a game-high 17 points in the win, while seniors Aspen Klubertanz and Josie DeLapp added 11 and 10 points for Pardeeville.
Manthey had eight of Pardeeville’s 16-0 opening flurry, including five straight points to finish off the run.
Manthey, who scored 13 of her points in the first half, scored the final two of those points when she canned a runner that just beat the first half buzzer, giving the Bulldogs a 37-16 lead at the break.
Hustisford (0-1) went 7 minutes, 50 seconds before finally scoring in the game. The drought ended when freshman Chellie Hildebrandt knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 16-3. Hildebrandt made two more 3-pointers in the game to lead the Falcons with nine points on the night.
Pardeeville’s lead grew to 20 points when DeLapp made a baseline jumper that made it 24-4 with 7:10 to play.
Hustisford also got seven points each from sophomore Rylie Collien and senior Alisha Peplinski in its season-opening loss.
Hustisford 16 10 - 26
Pardeeville 37 21 - 58
HUSTISFORD – Hildebrandt 3 0-0 9, Zamora 1 1-2 3, Collien 1 4-7 7, A. Peplinski 2 3-5 7. Totals 7 8-14 26.
PARDEEVILLE – Lynch 1 0-0 2, Manthey 6 3-4 17, Brouette 1 1-2 3, DeLapp 4 2-2 10, Guenther 0 1-2 1, Ott 3 0-2 6, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Klubertanz 4 3-7 11. Totals 22 12-22 58.
3-point goals – H 4 (Hildebrandt 3, Collien 1), P 2 (Manthey 2). Total fouls – H 16, P 17. Fouled out – none.
