PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage unable to capitalize on fast start in loss to Mount Horeb

For most of the first half of Friday’s Badger North Conference game against Mount Horeb, the Portage prep girls basketball team didn’t look anything like the team that was on the losing end of a 76-30 shellacking against Reedsburg on Tuesday.

The Warriors traded blows with the visiting Vikings, and appeared to be in position to make a push for their third win of the season, but that all changed in a 2-minute stretch late in the first half. That was when Mount Horeb scored 13 straight points, and in the process opened up a big lead on its way to a 62-39 victory over the Warriors at Portage High School.

Portage (2-12, 1-6 Badger North) came out of the locker room with plenty of energy to start the game, and took a 6-4 lead on a layup by senior Brianna Brandner, who led Portage with 11 points, with 14 minutes left in the first half. Mount Horeb regained the lead, but the Warriors remained in striking distance, as junior Genna Garrigan’s 3-pointer from the right wing cut Mount Horeb’s lead to 10-9 with 7:50 left in the first half.

Portage was still hanging in there with time running out in the first half as sophomore Cameran Ratz drilled a 3-pointer to cut Mount Horeb’s lead to 19-15 with 2:50 remaining in the half. Shortly after Ratz’s shot cut through the net, the Vikings seized control.