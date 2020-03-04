PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette hopes to keep playoff run going

POYNETTE — The Poynette prep girls basketball team reached one major milestone last Saturday night when it won the program’s first regional championship with its 64-46 win over Horicon at Poynette High School.
Now, all that stands in the way of Poynette playing in its first sectional championship game is a Cambridge team that the Pumas beat 49-43 in Poynette back on Dec. 13.
The rematch will take place Thursday night in Fort Atkinson, with the winner advancing to face either La Crosse Aquinas (22-1) or Mineral Point (21-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a sectional final at Madison Edgewood High School.
Poynette (10-14) earned the top seed in its sectional grouping over second-seeded Cambridge (12-12), largely due to its victory back in December. In that win, Poynette junior Megan Reddeman led all scorers with 16 points, while fellow junior Jalynn Morter chipped in with 10 points.
Poynette co-head coach Jon Horsfall remembers the first meeting with Cambridge as the game the Pumas changed their primary defense after giving up an average of 55.75 points over the first four games of the season.
“That actually is the game that we debuted our kind of hybrid 1-3-1 zone defense, because we had played some games in man and just weren’t getting it done and were getting in foul trouble,” Horsfall said. “Coach (Nathan Morter) suggested it, and we decided to go with it, and it worked. It actually won us the game. We’ve been working on it, perfecting it, and we got the girls in the right spots.”
The defensive adjustment not only held Cambridge to just 19 second-half points, but it also kept the Blue Jays from getting to the free throw line. Cambridge shot just four free throws in the game — making two of them — while Poynette was 12 of 17 from the free throw line.
Cambridge sophomore forward Mayah Holzhueter, who leads the Blue Jays in scoring at 12.9 points per game, has come up big for her team in the postseason, scoring 17 points in Cambridge’s 34-30 victory over Markesan in the regional semifinal, before again scoring 17 points in a 69-27 thrashing of Waterloo in the regional final.
In the Dec. 13 meeting with Poynette, Holzhueter had just eight points. It was just one of seven games she was held in single digits this season.
Cambridge senior guard Gracie Korth is the other top scoring threat for the Blue Jays. She had 16 points on 8 of 12 shooting against Poynette earlier this season and is averaging 10.5 points per game.
In Poynette’s two tournament victories over Dodgeland and Horicon, it used long scoring runs to seize control of the game. Against Dodgeland, the Pumas were trailing early, but used an 11-0 run at the end of the first half and never looked back on its way to a 54-31 victory. Then against Horicon, it was a 16-0 run early in the game that allowed Poynette to roll over the Marshladies.
According to Reddeman, who started the big 16-0 run against Horicon with a 3-pointer, it was her team’s energy that allowed it to get hot against the Marshladies.
“Our energy, definitely from our bench (was key),” Reddeman said. “When they have energy, everyone on the court has energy and that just really connects all of us and makes us play as a team, which carried us.”
Morter, who hit two straight 3-pointers in the big run against Horicon, said it was important to get out to a good start.
“All season we kind of had a slow start to our games,” Morter said. “We wanted to make sure we had a fast start to this game, so I think we did that and that got us going for the rest of the game.”
Whoever advances to Saturday’s sectional final will be a big underdog. Top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Aquinas is expected to be the team waiting for either Poynette or Cambridge. The Blugolds’ only loss of the season was a 78-57 loss to undefeated Hopkins (Minn.) back on Jan. 3. Aquinas is averaging 83.2 points per game, has scored over 100 points twice this season, and is led by senior Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State University recruit.
Poynette junior Jessica Bruchs, who had 13 points in the regional championship win over Horicon, said this tournament run, no matter when it ends, has been important for the program.
“It means a lot,” Bruchs said. “We’ve been really struggling in the past, and it’s nice to actually win, because we haven’t done that in a while.”