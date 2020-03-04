PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette hopes to keep playoff run going

According to Reddeman, who started the big 16-0 run against Horicon with a 3-pointer, it was her team’s energy that allowed it to get hot against the Marshladies.

“Our energy, definitely from our bench (was key),” Reddeman said. “When they have energy, everyone on the court has energy and that just really connects all of us and makes us play as a team, which carried us.”

Morter, who hit two straight 3-pointers in the big run against Horicon, said it was important to get out to a good start.

“All season we kind of had a slow start to our games,” Morter said. “We wanted to make sure we had a fast start to this game, so I think we did that and that got us going for the rest of the game.”

Whoever advances to Saturday’s sectional final will be a big underdog. Top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Aquinas is expected to be the team waiting for either Poynette or Cambridge. The Blugolds’ only loss of the season was a 78-57 loss to undefeated Hopkins (Minn.) back on Jan. 3. Aquinas is averaging 83.2 points per game, has scored over 100 points twice this season, and is led by senior Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State University recruit.