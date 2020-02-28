PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette tops Dodgeland, will play for regional title

POYNETTE — An up-and-down season that saw Poynette finish 8-14 overall and fifth in the six-team Capitol North Conference is going to continue for the Pumas, and now they get the chance to play for a regional championship.
Poynette got 12 points from junior Jaylynn Morter and used an 11-0 run to take control at the end of the first half en route to a 54-31 victory over Dodgeland in a Division 4 regional semifinal game on Friday night. With the win, the Pumas advance to play Horicon in the regional championship game, which will be played Saturday night in Poynette.
Poynette (9-14) was trailing 20-19 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left when it got a 3-pointer by junior Jessica Bruchs from the top of the key. The bucket by Bruchs, who finished with seven points, not only put Poynette back in front, but it was the start of an 11-0 run to finish the half.
The spurt continued when junior Megan Reddeman rebounded a missed shot and put it back in while being fouled. Reddeman would make the free throw to give the Pumas a 25-20 lead with 2:32 left in the first half.
Poynette then took control with a quick five points in the last 35 seconds of the half. First it was a steal and layup by Morter that made it 27-20. Then a 3-pointer from junior Jasie Wakefield — her only bucket of the game — that finished off the spurt with 10 seconds left in the half to send the Pumas into the break with a 30-20 lead.
Dodgeland coach Barry Hinrichsen said Poynette’s run was deflating to his team.
"It was a quick (11) points and those are pretty precious for us. We’re not going to put a lot of points on the board, so those are big points that set us back at that point,” Hinrichsen said. “But it was a great fight in that first half, it really was.”
Poynette’s 11-0 run turned into a 16-0 run when the Pumas scored the first five points of the second half on a 3-pointer by Morter and a bucket from the right block by junior Katelyn Chadwick that made it 35-20 with 12:10 left in the game.
Dodgeland (9-15) finally ended its dry spell, which lasted just over 11 minutes, when sophomore Adrianne Bader, who had a game-high 13 points, scored a layup to make it 35-22 with 12:00 left in the game. The bucket by Bader was just one of two field goals in the second half by the Trojans, who were held to just 11 points after the break.
“Our defense has carried us all year, so we know we can stay in games,” Poynette co-coach Jon Horsfall said. “Tonight we scored some points and we’ve held a lot of teams down to 10 or 12 points at halftime, so we know our defense is good, we just finally hit some shots.”
Poynette put together a 9-0 run to officially put the game out of reach in the second half. A 3-point play by Morter made it 47-27 before buckets from Bruchs and Redemann stretched the lead out to 51-27 with 1:45 to play.
“We were just preaching the whole time to get out on their shooters, make sure we box out, and as soon as we get the ball, we want to go, putting pressure on them,” Poynette co-coach Nathan Morter said of what the key was in the second half.
In the first half, it was Dodgeland that was putting pressure on the Pumas. The Trojans used a 6-0 run, which included two buckets from Bader, and another from sophomore Miranda Firari, to take a 14-9 lead midway through the first half. Poynette would regain the lead, but Dodgeland went up 20-19 with two free throws from freshman Madee Peplinski and then a layup by Bader with 5:05 left in the half, but Poynette answered with its big run to go back in front for good.
Hinrichsen said his team was able to hang with Poynette in the first half thanks to its effort on the defensive end of the floor.
“I’ve always told me team we can play defense with anybody out there,” Hinrichsen said. “We may have some troubles scoring from time to time, but I thought we did play solid defense that first half and took advantage of some of the things we had on the offensive side.”
Dodgeland’s season ends with the loss, but the Trojans have plenty to look forward to with zero seniors and just two juniors on the roster.
“We don’t lose anybody,” Hinrichsen said. “It’s a learning process, keeping the girls hungry and letting them know that if they put the time in, we make that next step as next year comes, and the year after comes.”