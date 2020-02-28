PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette tops Dodgeland, will play for regional title

“We were just preaching the whole time to get out on their shooters, make sure we box out, and as soon as we get the ball, we want to go, putting pressure on them,” Poynette co-coach Nathan Morter said of what the key was in the second half.

In the first half, it was Dodgeland that was putting pressure on the Pumas. The Trojans used a 6-0 run, which included two buckets from Bader, and another from sophomore Miranda Firari, to take a 14-9 lead midway through the first half. Poynette would regain the lead, but Dodgeland went up 20-19 with two free throws from freshman Madee Peplinski and then a layup by Bader with 5:05 left in the half, but Poynette answered with its big run to go back in front for good.

Hinrichsen said his team was able to hang with Poynette in the first half thanks to its effort on the defensive end of the floor.

“I’ve always told me team we can play defense with anybody out there,” Hinrichsen said. “We may have some troubles scoring from time to time, but I thought we did play solid defense that first half and took advantage of some of the things we had on the offensive side.”

Dodgeland’s season ends with the loss, but the Trojans have plenty to look forward to with zero seniors and just two juniors on the roster.

“We don’t lose anybody,” Hinrichsen said. “It’s a learning process, keeping the girls hungry and letting them know that if they put the time in, we make that next step as next year comes, and the year after comes.”

