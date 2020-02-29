PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette tops Horicon for program's first regional championship

POYNETTE — Leap day comes around every four years. A regional championship for the Poynette girls basketball program is even more rare, but yet both events happened on Saturday.
Making their first appearance in a regional championship game since 2016, the Pumas used some hot shooting and went on a big first-half run to pick up a 64-46 victory over Horicon in a Division 4 regional final on Saturday night at Poynette High School. The victory gives Poynette what is believed to be the first regional championship in program history, and sends the top-seeded Pumas on to face No. 2 seed Cambridge in a sectional semifinal game on Thursday in Fort Atkinson.
For Poynette (10-14), the regional championship is extra sweet after the Pumas won just eight games in the regular season and finished fifth in the six-team Capitol North Conference.
“We had a losing season, so this awesome to get a cool plaque, and it was really fun,” said Poynette junior Jalynn Morter, who finished with 15 points.
Morter played a key role in a 16-0 run in the first half that allowed Poynette to take control. After Horicon (15-10) got back-to-back 3-pointers from seniors Karissa Laabs and Payton Marvin to take a 6-5 lead, the Pumas got red hot.
Three-pointers from juniors Megan Reddeman and Jessica Bruchs followed to give Poynette a 11-6 lead. Then Morter drilled two straight 3-pointers from the right wing to give the Pumas four quick buckets from long range, turning what was a one-point deficit into a 17-6 lead in just a matter of a few minutes.
Reddeman, who led Poynette with 16 points, said those 3-pointers always provide a spark to the Pumas.
“If we’re not making them, you can tell our energy goes down on offense, and then our energy decreases on defense, and then it just kind of gets messy,” Reddeman said. “But when you start making those, the energy is high.”
Poynette co-coach Nathan Morter said his team looks for open 3-pointers.
“Every day since November, we shoot them every day in practice. We shoot a lot of them,” Nathan Morter said. “We have confidence in them to shoot the ball when they’re open, and we expect them to knock them down.”
Poynette continued to pour it on, getting a layup from Reddeman and then a steal and layup from freshman Hadley Walters to take a 21-6 lead with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first half.
And while Poynette’s hot shooting delivered a big blow to Horicon’s chances, the Marshladies were also handcuffed when 6-foot senior Nicole Jongebloed was forced to spend almost all the first half on the bench with foul trouble. Jongebloed, who came in averaging just over 11 points per game, picked up two fouls in the first 1:21 of the game. After leaving the game, she returned to the game midway through the half and almost immediately picked up a third foul, sending Horicon’s top inside scoring threat to the bench for the rest of the half.
“The story of the game was foul trouble, and Poynette hit some shots, and we didn’t,” Horicon coach John LeBlanc said. “Normally we hit those shots. When the ball doesn’t go in, it’s tough to comeback from that, but they fought all the way to the end.”
Marvin, who led the Marshladies with 16 points, would hit a runner to end Horicon’s dry spell, which lasted just over 7 minutes, and then made a 3-pointer a few moments later to cut Poynette’s lead to 24-14 with 5:45 left in the half.
Horicon looked like it might cut Poynette’s lead down to single digits late in the first half, but Morter and Bruchs both made 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds of the half to send the Pumas into the break with a 39-21 lead.
“We were up by 18 and it felt like we were losing, because they were shooting and they were going to continue to shoot, and we felt like they were going to come out and storm us in the second half, and they never did,” said Poynette co-coach Jon Horsfall. “So the lead never felt safe until we were up by over 25.”
Horicon did get 3-pointers from senior Emily Haslow and Marvin to cut Poynette’s lead to 41-27 with 16:30 left in the game, but Poynette answered with a 12-0 run that provided the final dagger. The run included a jumper and then another 3-pointer from Bruchs, who finished with 13 points.
Morter followed the 3-pointer from Bruchs with one of her own to give Poynette a 51-27 lead with 11:57 to go. Morter said she was surprised to see her and Bruchs continue to get open looks from the outside for most of the game.
“We were not expecting that,” Morter said. “That’s not how it’s been most of the season, so that was nice to get a little space.”
The Marshladies tried to shoot themselves back into the game, and they did finish with 10 made 3-pointers, but they only had four field goals from inside the 3-point arc, and never were able to really threaten in the second half. Bruchs said the key to keeping Horicon from getting the ball inside was jumping passing lanes.
“We’re a pretty fast team, and we just have to wait for the right times, and we have to time when they pass it to see if we can get the ball,” Bruchs said. “We worked hard on that in practice and we just executed it during the game.”
Following the final buzzer, players and coaches posed for photos with the regional championship plaque, enjoying the moment after a long season.
“I’m excited, I’m thrilled. I’m happy for the girls, I’m happy for the parents,” Horsfall said. “We work hard during the summer and Nate’s done a great job setting up the youth program and it just started paying dividends. When I got here eight years ago, I never would have dreamt of this. We just kind of chipped away. The girls play basketball year round and it showed tonight. We played very well.”
Now Poynette will prepare to face Cambridge in Thursday’s sectional final. The Blue Jays advanced with a 69-27 win over Waterloo on Saturday night. Thursday’s game will be a rematch of a game that Poynette won, 49-43 in Cambridge back on Dec. 13.
Nathan Morter said the week’s preparation for the game won’t change.
“Between now and Thursday, I think we’ll just play our game,” Nathan Morter said. “We’ll practice the way we always do, put up a lot of shots, work on our defense. We’ll just do what we do and make them stop us.”