PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette tops Horicon for program's first regional championship

Morter followed the 3-pointer from Bruchs with one of her own to give Poynette a 51-27 lead with 11:57 to go. Morter said she was surprised to see her and Bruchs continue to get open looks from the outside for most of the game.

“We were not expecting that,” Morter said. “That’s not how it’s been most of the season, so that was nice to get a little space.”

The Marshladies tried to shoot themselves back into the game, and they did finish with 10 made 3-pointers, but they only had four field goals from inside the 3-point arc, and never were able to really threaten in the second half. Bruchs said the key to keeping Horicon from getting the ball inside was jumping passing lanes.

“We’re a pretty fast team, and we just have to wait for the right times, and we have to time when they pass it to see if we can get the ball,” Bruchs said. “We worked hard on that in practice and we just executed it during the game.”

Following the final buzzer, players and coaches posed for photos with the regional championship plaque, enjoying the moment after a long season.