PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Randolph puts clamps on Pardeeville for 40-20 victory

PARDEEVILLE – After suffering a 45-38 loss to Pardeeville back in early December, the Randolph girls basketball team wanted to rely on its defense to make sure it wouldn’t be a repeat performance the second time around.
Mission accomplished.
Randolph held Pardeeville to just nine points in the first half and seven made field goals on the entire night on its way to a 40-20 victory over the Bulldogs in a Trailways West Conference game at Pardeeville High School on Tuesday night.
“We know we can control our intensity on the defensive end, which we did tonight,” Randolph head coach Chad Kaufman said of the win. “We know we can stay in basketball games. It was a tough shooting night for us, and we’re going to have some of those, but we battled through it and got the win.”
It was the fifth straight win for Randolph (13-3, 8-2 Trailways West), and the eighth in the last nine games. The victory also kept the Rockets within striking distance of conference-leading Fall River, who travels to Randolph on Friday night.
Despite the lopsided score, the game was actually much closer most of the way. Pardeeville (6-10, 4-6) pulled to within 23-17 on sophomore Savannah Manthey’s baseline drive with 12 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Randolph responded with a victory-sealing spurt, finishing the game on a 17-3 run. After Manthey’s bucket, the only made field goal for Pardeeville the rest of the way was a runner by senior Skylar Lynch that made it 31-20 with 6:20 left.
It was the fourth straight loss for Pardeeville. The losing streak coincides with a nasty flu bug that has made its way through team. In an overtime loss to Westfield last week, Pardeeville suited up just seven players. On Tuesday, Pardeeville had 12 players in uniform, but was also without senior starter Josie DeLapp, who is the latest player to deal with the bug for the Bulldogs.
Pardeeville head coach Mike Brouette said the flu bug was definitely a factor to his team’s performance.
“I think overall what held us back is that we’re just sick. We didn’t have Josie tonight, because she’s out. We haven’t had a full roster for the last 2 ½ weeks,” Brouette said. “We’ve had some close games. I think when you watch some of the girls that are just coming back, you can see they’re coughing on the court, they’re pale and they’re just fighting. It’s tough to finish at the rim when you’re not feeling strong. But give credit to Randolph. They’re a good team and they shut us down tonight.”
Pardeeville was led by senior Callie Brouette with six points, while Manthey and sophomore Sara Ott each had five.
Randolph didn’t have any players reach double figures, but was led by sophomores Abby Katsma and Presley Buwalda with nine points each, while senior Brianna Prieve had eight.
It was Katsma and Prieve that got Randolph’s 17-3 closing run started, each knocking down jumpers that gave the Rockets their first double-digit lead of the night at 27-17. The lead only continued to grow from there before reaching 40-20 on a 3-point play by freshman Jorey Buwalda inside the final minute.
Mike Brouette was happy his team was able to stay close until the Rockets pulled away late.
“The girls fought hard. The thing about them is they never give up and they play hard regardless of what’s going on,” he said. “I think that says a lot about their character. The last two games we played went to overtime when we were playing shorthanded, and now this game.”
Kaufman was happy to be returning home with a win. His team will now shift its focus towards the rival Pirates.
“We know it’s a big week for us,” Kaufman said. “We wanted to start out 1-0, and now we can focus on Fall River coming to our place on Friday.”
Randolph 17 23 – 40
Pardeeville 9 11 – 20
RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) – Katsma 4 0-0 9; Nieman 1 0-0 3; Prieve 4 0-0 8; P. Buwalda 3 2-3 9; J. Buwalda 3 1-7 7; DeVries 1 0-0 2; Baird 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 3-12 40.
PARDEEVILLE – Lynch 1 0-0 2; Manthey 2 0-0 5; Brouette 2 2-2 6; Guenther 0 1-2 1; Ott 2 1-4 5; Wheeler 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 5-12 20.
3-point goals: R 3 (Katsma 1, Nieman 1, P. Buwalda 1), P 1 (Manthey 1). Total fouls: R 12, P 13.