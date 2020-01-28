PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Randolph puts clamps on Pardeeville for 40-20 victory

It was the fourth straight loss for Pardeeville. The losing streak coincides with a nasty flu bug that has made its way through team. In an overtime loss to Westfield last week, Pardeeville suited up just seven players. On Tuesday, Pardeeville had 12 players in uniform, but was also without senior starter Josie DeLapp, who is the latest player to deal with the bug for the Bulldogs.

Pardeeville head coach Mike Brouette said the flu bug was definitely a factor to his team’s performance.

“I think overall what held us back is that we’re just sick. We didn’t have Josie tonight, because she’s out. We haven’t had a full roster for the last 2 ½ weeks,” Brouette said. “We’ve had some close games. I think when you watch some of the girls that are just coming back, you can see they’re coughing on the court, they’re pale and they’re just fighting. It’s tough to finish at the rim when you’re not feeling strong. But give credit to Randolph. They’re a good team and they shut us down tonight.”

Pardeeville was led by senior Callie Brouette with six points, while Manthey and sophomore Sara Ott each had five.

Randolph didn’t have any players reach double figures, but was led by sophomores Abby Katsma and Presley Buwalda with nine points each, while senior Brianna Prieve had eight.