PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg allows 11 second-half points in road win over Sauk Prairie

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team went into the locker room knowing exactly what it had to do.
The Beavers came out and did it, allowing just 11 second-half points to turn a 40-36 halftime lead into a 74-47 road rout of Sauk Prairie in Prairie du Sac.
"We came in at halftime and talked about how defensively it wasn't good enough to give up 36 points for a team that gives up 39 per game on the season," Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said after his team's fourth straight win. "Our help defense was much better there in the second half. We were more active. I thought we were pretty flat-footed there in the first half, and we weren't reacting to the drives very well. So we were just more active, getting more hands on the ball and with our help."
That help wasn't there in the first half, and Sauk Prairie (7-4) took advantage. The Eagles, who had suffered a 62-43 loss at Reedsburg (10-1) on Dec. 10, came out attacking in their home gym.
It worked, as the Eagles ran right with the Beavers in a high-scoring first half that saw the teams combine for 76 points. Sauk Prairie did much of its damage inside, as sophomore Maggie Hartwig and senior Olivia Breunig scored 11 and seven points, respectively, in the first half. It still wasn't enough to outscore a Reedsburg team that is averaging 73.0 points per game.
"We've got some pretty good defenders, but it didn't really look like it there in the first half," Simon said. "I thought they really controlled the lane and scored a lot of baskets in the paint.
"We just had to relocate and get closer to the ball side. They weren't skipping the ball a whole lot sideline to sideline, so our help-side defense was a lot better in the second half."
Reedsburg junior Mahra Wieman scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the first half, then came out and scored the first four points of the second half. Macie Wieman added a corner 3-pointer and the Beavers were off and running, pulling away for another lopsided win. Outside of a 63-60 loss at Beaver Dam on Jan. 8, the Beavers have won every game by at least 19 points this season.
"We can beat you different ways, and I thought tonight it took us a while to get going," Simon said. "We didn't hit as many 3s as we normally do, but we took advantage of a few matchups that we liked and stuck with it. Mahra got a lot of good looks and Trenna was good tonight, but once again we had pretty good balance. We have four or five players that can score 15 to 20 points a game, so you just count on over the course of 36 minutes you're going to start making plays and pull away a little bit. That's what we did tonight."
Mahra Wieman's 25-point night was backed up by Trenna Cherney's 19 points and Sydney Cherney's 11 points.
Hartwig and Naomi Breunig each scored 12 points to lead Sauk Prairie, which has lost three of its last four games and was held to just one 3-pointer from Olivia Breunig.
Sauk Prairie will host Madison Edgewood on Thursday, while Reedsburg will host Dodgeville on Friday.
"As a veteran group, our next step is taking it on ourselves to say we need to be better defensively instead of waiting until the start of the second half," Simon said of what the Beavers need to improve on as the postseason approaches. "Defensively and rebounding, we need to be better and not give up such easy baskets. In the playoffs over the years, the teams that can get points around the basket and get to the foul line, those are the teams that typically move on in the playoffs.
"There's always something to work on. The thing is this year we haven't had a whole lot of opportunities to work on skill development. It's just been prepare for the next team, play, prepare again, play. It's not a lot of time to work on individual skill, and I know that's the same for every team. So we are who we are in a lot of ways, but I think defense and rebounding are really areas we're going to focus on here these last few weeks."