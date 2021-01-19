PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg allows 11 second-half points in road win over Sauk Prairie

"We've got some pretty good defenders, but it didn't really look like it there in the first half," Simon said. "I thought they really controlled the lane and scored a lot of baskets in the paint.

"We just had to relocate and get closer to the ball side. They weren't skipping the ball a whole lot sideline to sideline, so our help-side defense was a lot better in the second half."

Reedsburg junior Mahra Wieman scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the first half, then came out and scored the first four points of the second half. Macie Wieman added a corner 3-pointer and the Beavers were off and running, pulling away for another lopsided win. Outside of a 63-60 loss at Beaver Dam on Jan. 8, the Beavers have won every game by at least 19 points this season.

"We can beat you different ways, and I thought tonight it took us a while to get going," Simon said. "We didn't hit as many 3s as we normally do, but we took advantage of a few matchups that we liked and stuck with it. Mahra got a lot of good looks and Trenna was good tonight, but once again we had pretty good balance. We have four or five players that can score 15 to 20 points a game, so you just count on over the course of 36 minutes you're going to start making plays and pull away a little bit. That's what we did tonight."