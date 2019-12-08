Mahra Wieman and the Reedsburg prep girls basketball team came out attacking Friday night.
They never let up, with Wieman scoring 18 of the Beavers' first 23 points on the way to a 31-point night and a 62-43 win at Sauk Prairie in the Badger North Conference opener for both teams.
Wieman established herself by getting to the basket. The 5-foot-10 sophomore made four straight layups, the fourth coming on a three-point play that gave Reedsburg a 9-4 lead with 14 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the first half.
Trenna Cherney, who added 20 points in the win, got on the board with a nice post move. The Beavers went right back to Wieman, who made two more layups before her first 3-pointer of the night fell to give Reedsburg a 20-9 advantage with 9:15 to go in the half. McKenzie Bestor came down and found Wieman for a layup to give Reedsburg a 23-9 lead, with 18 points coming from Wieman and five coming from Cherney.
The Beavers (3-0, 1-0 Badger North), who are beating opponents by an average margin of 23.7 points per game this season, eventually took a 41-14 lead into halftime to put the game away early.
Sauk Prairie (3-2, 0-1) outscored Reedsburg 29-21 in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome. The Beavers have it working on both ends of the floor early in this season, scoring 70 points per game and giving up just 46.3 points per game.
Wieman and Cherney combined for 51 of Reedsburg's 62 points. Bestor added seven points against a Sauk Prairie team that allowed 31.3 points per game during its 3-0 start before giving up 83 points in Tuesday's loss to Lake Mills and 62 points Friday.
The Eagles were held to a season-low 43 points. Naomi Breunig, who entered the night averaging 20.5 points per game, and Kassia Marquardt each scored nine points to lead Sauk Prairie.
The Beavers have won 11 straight games in the series, dating back to Sauk Prairie's 45-38 win at Reedsburg on Feb. 18, 2014. The teams will meet again when Reedsburg hosts Sauk Prairie on Jan. 23.
Both teams will continue Badger North play Tuesday, with Sauk Prairie hosting Mount Horeb and Reedsburg hosting DeForest.
