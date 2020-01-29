PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg bests Sauk Prairie, drops heartbreaker to DeForest

The past week for Reedsburg girls basketball started with a continuation of a winning streak against Sauk Prairie and ended with the Beavers falling agonizingly short of an upset against DeForest.

DeForest avoids Reedsburg’s upset bidIn the closing minutes, the Beavers were in a position to pull off an upset over a shorthanded DeForest squad. But Reedsburg just couldn’t quite seal the deal.

The Norskies (14-2 overall, 8-1 Badger North), ranked No. 3 in Division 2 in the latest WisSports.net coaches’ poll, used a late run in the final minutes to barely eek past the Beavers (11-5, 5-4) 56-55 in a Badger North clash Tuesday, January 28 in DeForest.

At halftime, Reedsburg held a 27-25 lead over the Norskies, who were playing without leading scorer Grace Roth and point guard Maggie Trautsch. The Beavers maintained a 53-49 lead with just under three minutes remaining, but were unable to hold it until the final buzzer.

DeForest’s Jaelyn Derlein buried a pair of free throws with 37.8 seconds left to give the Norskies the lead and help them thwart the upset bid.