PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg bests Sauk Prairie, drops heartbreaker to DeForest

The past week for Reedsburg girls basketball started with a continuation of a winning streak against Sauk Prairie and ended with the Beavers falling agonizingly short of an upset against DeForest.
DeForest avoids Reedsburg’s upset bidIn the closing minutes, the Beavers were in a position to pull off an upset over a shorthanded DeForest squad. But Reedsburg just couldn’t quite seal the deal.
The Norskies (14-2 overall, 8-1 Badger North), ranked No. 3 in Division 2 in the latest WisSports.net coaches’ poll, used a late run in the final minutes to barely eek past the Beavers (11-5, 5-4) 56-55 in a Badger North clash Tuesday, January 28 in DeForest.
At halftime, Reedsburg held a 27-25 lead over the Norskies, who were playing without leading scorer Grace Roth and point guard Maggie Trautsch. The Beavers maintained a 53-49 lead with just under three minutes remaining, but were unable to hold it until the final buzzer.
DeForest’s Jaelyn Derlein buried a pair of free throws with 37.8 seconds left to give the Norskies the lead and help them thwart the upset bid.
For Reedsburg, Mahra Wieman led the way with a game-high 23 points and Trenna Cherney added 18 points of her own. Megan Mickelson was the only DeForest player to reach double-digit scoring with 10 points, but the Norskies had a well-balanced offensive attack that featured eight players scoring five or more points.
Strong first half powers Beavers past Sauk PrairieReedsburg’s winning streak hit three games thanks to scintillating first-half performance against Sauk Prairie.
The Beavers outscored the Eagles (9-7, 3-6) 51-16 in the first half and withstood Sauk Prairie outscoring them 46-25 in the second frame to win 76-62 in conference play Thursday, January 23 in Reedsburg.
Four players finished in double digits scoring for Reedsburg: Mahra Wieman with 21 points, Trenna Cherney with 17 points, Melissa Dietz with 16 points and Grace Benish with 11 points. Sauk Prairie’s Maggie Hartwig and Olivia Breunig tallied 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Eagles.
