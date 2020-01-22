You are the owner of this article.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg rebounds with wins over La Crosse Logan, Madison Edgewood
Mark Simon

Mark Simon's Reedsburg Beavers have won two straight games since a loss to top-ranked Beaver Dam to improve their record to 10-4 this year.

Following a narrow defeat at the hands of mighty Beaver Dam, Reedsburg has rebounded nicely to collect a pair of wins over La Crosse Logan and Madison Edgewood to improve to 10-4 on the season.

Next for the Beavers, they host Sauk Prairie (8-6 overall, 2-5 Badger North) Thursday, January 23 at 7:15 p.m. before hitting the road to take on DeForest (11-2, 6-1) Tuesday, January 28 at 7:15 p.m.

Reedsburg 58,

Madison Edgewood 55It certainly didn’t come easy, but the Beavers came back to Reedsburg with a hard-fought win in the Badger Challenge.

Reedsburg outlasted the Badger South’s Madison Edgewood (8-6) 58-55 for a dramatic victory Saturday, January 18 at Beaver Dam High School in the annual Badger Challenge.

Fifty-three of the Beavers’ 58 points on the afternoon came from a trio of players: Mahra Wieman tallied a game-high 19 points, McKenzie Bestor finished with 18 points and Trenna Cherney added 16 points. Ally Barth led the way for the Crusaders with 14 points.

Reedsburg 62,

La Crosse Logan 49The Beavers bounced back from their loss to Beaver Dam with a double-digit non-conference road victory.

Reedsburg’s top trio of scorers struck again to lead the Beavers to a 62-49 win over the Rangers (9-6) Tuesday, January 14 in La Crosse.

Mahra Wieman led the way with 18 points, Trenna Cherney poured in 16 poitns and McKenzie Bestor had 12 points in the winning effort. La Crosse Logan’s Jenna Davis led her team with 13 points while Ally Geszvain and Claire Borsheim chipped in 11 points apiece.

Madison Edgewood 29 26 — 55

Reedsburg 30 28 — 58

MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Langlois 1 0-0 3, Wallhaus 1 0-0 2, Barth 3 8-11 14, Deang 4 0-4 8, Grosse 3 0-0 9, Olson 2 3-4 8, Meriggioli 0 2-2 2, Lazar 3 3-4 9. Totals 17 16-25 55.

REEDSBURG — Bestor 3 10-12 18, Cherney 4 7-9 16, Mac. Wieman 0 2-2 2, Dietz 1 0-0 3, Mah. Wieman 8 3-6 19. Totals 16 22-29 58.

3-point goals: ME 5 (Langlois 1, Grosse 3, Olson 1); R 4 (Bestor 2, Cherney 1, Dietz 1). Total fouls: ME 23; R 22. Fouled out: Lazar, Mac. Wieman.

