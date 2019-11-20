The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team ran into some bad timing the past two years.
The Beavers compiled a 34-13 record, but it coincided with the addition of powerhouse Beaver Dam to the Badger North Conference, which meant two second-place finishes for Reedsburg.
Beaver Dam, the three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, are a perfect 28-0 in Badger North play since joining the conference in 2017-18. But Reedsburg has provided as tough a test as any, and brings back enough talent to keep competing near the top of the Badger North.
The Beavers return two of their four all-conference honorees from last year, including first-team pick Trenna Cherney. The 5-foot-9 forward is back after a freshman season that saw her average 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
"Trenna is a worker and a competitor," Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said Wednesday. "The time spent in the gym working on her game allowed her to be so productive last year. She just outworks people and separates herself with her effort. Trenna will be big for us. She has developed more variety to her game so it should be more difficult for teams to guard her. She has always been good around the basket, but she's added more of a perimeter game as well."
Mahra Wieman also had a standout freshman season, earning honorable mention recognition after averaging 12 points per game.
"Mahra has a great skill set," Simon said of Wieman, a 5-foot-9 guard. "She can shoot it at a high clip, she handles the ball well with both hands and is a good passer. She is a versatile player who can impact the game in different ways."
The returning all-conference honorees are just the start of a sophomore class that provides Reedsburg with a significant amount of depth.
"We are a young team but fairly experienced," Simon said. "Our seniors did a great job last year of helping develop our younger players. Trenna Cherney and Macie Wieman both started last year. Mahra Wieman had a lot of big games last year before going down with an injury. McKenzie Bestor, Melissa Dietz and Grace Benish also earned some minutes last year as freshmen, so we have six players who have logged some varsity minutes."
That experience allowed the Beavers to hit the ground running when practice opened Nov. 11.
"The kids have been locked in," said Simon, who is 210-101 in 13 years as Reedsburg's coach. "They are excited about the start of a new season. It's a confident group of players who expect great things this season."
There are adjustments to make, particularly after the graduation of Ava Douglas. The point guard earned all-conference recognition all four years, including averaging 14.4 points per game last year for her second straight first-team selection. Douglas graduated with a school-record 452 assists while she was third in program history in points (1,119) and 16th in rebounds (371). She also leaves the Beavers with a new primary ball-handler and leader on the floor.
"It will be tough to replace the production that Ava contributed," Simon said. "She was one of the most productive players to ever come through the program. She brought tremendous toughness to the program. That will be hard to replace, but our next group, I feel, is up to the challenge."
Douglas was just one member of a talented senior class that led the 2018-19 Beavers to a 16-7 record, including going 10-4 in the Badger North to tie DeForest for second place, and a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament. The Beavers also graduated Julia Korklewski, a three-time all-conference pick and Reedsburg's all-time leader in 3-pointers (168); Skyler Miller, who dealt with injury last season after being an honorable mention pick in 2017-18; and Alyssa Straka, who was also honorable mention in 2017-18.
"All four seniors were all great kids who played three or four years on varsity," Simon said.
It's going to be difficult to immediately replace that many long-time contributors. The new-look Beavers will take the floor together for the first time when they host a Nov. 26 nonconference game against Fort Atkinson.
"You want to see progress across the board each night," Simon said of what he'll be looking for early in the season. "We are in the process of establishing our identity as a group. We have to make sure we have a good foundation, because this group will be playing together for a long time."
When everything is clicking this season, Simon expects to see a balanced group on both ends of the floor.
"When we have great balance offensively — meaning multiple players are scoring in different ways with a high percentage — and we are getting stops and rebounding the basketball," Simon said of what a good Reedsburg game looks like. "It's a young group, we will have our ups and downs this season, but, in the end, it will be a team that people will be proud to watch compete."
