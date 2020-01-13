PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg takes powerhouse Beaver Dam to the brink

The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team nearly pulled off a stunner Friday night.

The host Beavers took three-time reigning WIAA Division 2 Beaver Dam to the wire, ultimately giving up a 34-27 halftime lead in a 64-56 loss as Beaver Dam won its 86th straight game against Wisconsin opponents.

"Our kids performed at a high level," said Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon, whose team led 23-12 midway through the first half against the top-ranked Division 2 team in the Associated Press poll. "We were very efficient in the first half. I thought we played aggressive but smart with our offensive possessions.

"It means that we can compete against some of the best teams in the state. That is a good place for a program to be."

Friday's single-digit loss marked huge growth for a Reedsburg team that starts five sophomores while bringing another sophomore and a freshman off the bench. The young Beavers proved they were up to the test despite committing 21 turnovers against a fast-paced Beaver Dam team that turned the game around with a 31-6 run in the second half.

"Defensively, we did a nice job of jamming the lane and forcing lower percentage shots," Simon said. "We did a nice job in the half court, but they were able to score off of some turnovers in the second half."