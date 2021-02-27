PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's second-half eruption rocks New Berlin Eisenhower

LA CROSSE — After a fast-paced, high-scoring first half, the halftime discussion turned to defense in the Reedsburg girls basketball team’s locker room Saturday afternoon.
Reedsburg coach Mark Simon, with his team trailing by four at the break, switched some matchups. Simon wanted the Beavers to tighten up their defense after New Berlin Eisenhower senior Cameron Hoffman erupted for 16 first-half points in a WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal at the La Crosse Center.
Third-seeded and third-ranked Reedsburg, led by 5-foot-10 junior Macie Wieman’s lockdown defense on the 5-11 Hoffman, erased a six-point second-half deficit and pulled away for a 67-48 victory that sent the Beavers into the state final for the first time.
“It’s unbelievable … To be able to play in the state championship is a memory, it’s something you will have for life,” Simon said. “To have this opportunity, you dream about doing it when you are a younger player or coach.
“To have that opportunity, it’s such an exciting moment for our players and really for our community. Reedsburg is all behind us. … It is something you work for, you dream about and now it is a reality to have the opportunity to play for that gold ball. I’m really proud of our players.”
Reedsburg (20-1) outscored second-seeded and second-ranked Eisenhower 36-13 in the second half and held Hoffman scoreless. The Beavers, trailing 39-33, used a 14-0 run to take a 47-39 lead that they didn't relinquish.
Junior forward Mahra Wieman scored 13 of her game-high 22 points for Reedsburg, which has won 14 consecutive games entering Saturday night’s state championship game against top-seeded and top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame.
“We don’t have any seniors,” Mahra Wieman said. “Just the thought of going to a state championship game with juniors, sophomores and freshmen on the team is surreal.”
Freshman guard Sydney Cherney made 12 of 14 foul shots and added 20 points, while junior guard Trenna Cherney contributed 13 points.
“We really hung our hat on defense in that second half, and then offensively we stayed aggressive,” Simon said. “We really had a balanced attack. That’s really been who were are this season. … It really was a gutsy win for our group.”
Hoffman, after a 7-for-12 shooting performance that included two made 3-pointers in the first half, was 0-for-6 from the field in the second half.
“They switched up guarding me in the second half and I think (Macie Wieman) is a really solid defender,” Hoffman said. “I know she was forcing me more left because the way our offense runs, it ends up with downhill drives to the right. … I think I could have done a better job of just trying to switch it up and move the ball more. I felt like I needed to stay more composed.”
The Lions (24-5) shot 18% from the floor (4-for-22) in the second half, including missing all nine of their 3-point attempts, and wound up shooting 32.7% from the field overall.
Simon said the Beavers needed to rebound better, which he felt they did in the second half, and wanted to make Hoffman go to her left.
“She had really done a nice job hitting shots early,” Simon said. “She had a lot of confidence going. So, we had to make the adjustment and make her put the ball on the floor a little bit more.”
Eisenhower senior guard Nikki Dienberg scored on a drive and made two free throws, giving the Lions a 39-33 lead with 16 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.
But the Beavers outscored the Lions 21-1 over the next 11:36, seizing a 54-40 lead.
“Our goal is to play at a high pace, but find a good shot,” Eisenhower coach Andy Monfre said. “That is a difficult balance against good teams and I thought what Reedsburg did a really good job of was keeping the primary ball handler in front of them on the top. We thrive a lot on getting in the gaps, forcing help and getting kickouts. But that relies on us being able to attack downhill and winning the one-on-one battles.”
Reedsburg advanced to the state title game for the first time in its second state appearance (the other was in 2012).