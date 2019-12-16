PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rio use pulls away in second half for 48-29 win over Pardeeville

RIO – In a game that turned into a defensive slugfest, it was Rio that found its footing first on the offensive end, as the Vikings picked up a 48-29 victory over Pardeeville in a Trailways West Conference game at Rio High School on Monday night.

Pardeeville (3-4, 2-2 Trailways West) never led in the game, and struggled to find much traction on the offensive end. The Bulldogs finished with just 11 made field goals in the game, none of which came from beyond the 3-point line.

Rio junior Adeline Hutzler finished with a game-high 17 points, but had just four points in the first half – all from the free throw line – as the Vikings took a 21-13 lead at the break.

Rio (4-2, 3-1) started to pull ahead in the second half, when it went on a 12-0 run to take a 33-15 lead over the Bulldogs with just over 9 minutes left in the game. The run included a pair of buckets from Hutzler, as well as baskets from senior McKenzie Sampson and sophomores Courtney Quist and Kayla Staveness.

A dry spell that lasted over 6 minutes finally ended for Pardeeville with a free throw from senior Kaylin Johnson that made it 33-16. That was followed by two quick buckets from Pardeeville senior Josie DeLapp, who led the Bulldogs with 11 points, cutting Rio’s lead to 33-20 with 6:00 remaining.