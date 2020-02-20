PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rio uses fast start to slip past Horicon

RIO — Not wanting to enter the postseason on a losing streak, the Rio girls basketball team used Thursday’s non-conference game against Horicon as an opportunity to get things straightened out before next Tuesday’s playoff opener.
Rio scored the game’s first 12 points, held the Marshladies scoreless for the first 10 minutes, 40 seconds of the contest and led wire to wire in a 49-42 win at Rio High School.
“I think we were just ready to play some basketball. We had quite a few games of not being able to finish and I think tonight they were just ready to put it together,” Rio coach Deb Hutlzer said of her team’s hot start.
Rio (9-13) entered the game on a five-game losing streak, but looked like a different team on this night. Senior McKenzie Sampson, who led Rio with 10 points, hit a 3-pointer to open the game, and her two free throws gave the Vikings a 12-0 lead with 7:30 left in the first half.
Horicon (13-8) finally got on the board when senior Karissa Laabs made the first of her six 3-pointers in the game with 7:20 left in the first half. Rio coach John LeBlanc said his team’s poor offensive start wasn’t due to a lack of execution, rather just shots not going through the hoop.
“Nothing really went wrong. We got any shot we wanted,” LeBlanc said. “Rio’s defense really wasn’t a problem. We basically did anything we wanted to, except finish. We finish at least half of those that don’t go in, or maybe even 30 percent of those that don’t go in, maybe it’s a different game.”
Rio threatened to pull away in the second half, going on an 8-0 run to take its biggest lead of the night at 34-19 with 11:40 left in the game. The spurt included four points from freshman Emily Loging, who finished the game with a double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Vikings.
Rio also got a big game on the boards from junior Adeline Hutzler, who had seven points and 13 rebounds.
After a baseline jumper by Rio senior Karyssa Quist gave the Vikings a 34-19 lead, Horicon started to heat up. Two 3-pointers from senior Payton Marvin, who finished with 14 points, cut Rio’s lead to 36-25 with 9:55 to play. Then Laabs, who had a game-high 20 points, canned one from well beyond the arc, to make it 36-30 with 8:40 to go.
Deb Hutzler said her team needed to do a better job of recognizing where Horicon’s shooters were.
“We had to make sure we had the right matchups out there, because we needed to get some more length on their shooters,” Hutzler said. “They got some very nice shooters and they were going to take them from long range without much effort. We definitely needed to make sure we knew where (Laabs and Marvin) were.”
Horicon would twice get within three, with the first occasion coming on a putback by senior Nicole Jongebloed that made it 40-37 with 4:20 to go. The second time came on a jumper from Marvin that made it 42-39 with 2:40 to go.
Rio would answer, as Loging and sophomore Kayla Staveness combined to make 4 of 6 shots from the free throw line to give the Vikings a 46-39 lead with 1:10 to play.
Horicon didn’t give in, as Laabs drained an NBA-range 3-pointer to cut Rio’s lead to 46-42 with 46 seconds to go, but the Marshladies wouldn’t score again. Rio sealed the win from the free throw line, where Staveness made three more in the final seconds to put the game away.
LeBlanc said there was not secret to his team’s improved play in the second half.
“They just started knocking down shots. When we rebound the ball and we’re knocking shots down, we’re tough to get,” LeBlanc said. “We got a little foul trouble, which was problematic for us all night long, but they fought real hard in a game that didn’t really matter.”
Horicon’s next game will be a Division 4 regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday. The Marshladies are seeded fifth in their regional and will host No. 12 Johnson Creek, with the winner playing at No. 4 Deerfield on Thursday.
Rio will also return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Madison Abundant Life in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal. The Vikings are the No. 7 seed, while Abundant Life is the No. 10 seed. The winner will likely advance to play at No. 2 Fall River in the regional semifinal on Thursday.
Horicon 14 28 — 42
Rio 23 26 — 49
HORICON (fg ft-fta pts) — Haslow 1 0-0 2; Marvin 6 0-0 14; Miller 1 0-0 2; Laabs 7 0-0 20; Jongebloed 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 0-2 42.
RIO — Hutzler 2 3-4 7; Hoene 1 0-0 2; Sampson 3 2-2 10; Staveness 1 6-8 9; Longing 4 2-6 10; Hagenow 4 0-0 9; Quist 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13 20 49.
3-point goals: H 8 (Laabs 6, Marvin 2), R 4 (Sampson 2, Staveness 1, Hagenow 1). Total fouls: H 17, R 5. Fouled out: Jongebloed, Tillema.