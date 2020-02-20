PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rio uses fast start to slip past Horicon

Rio threatened to pull away in the second half, going on an 8-0 run to take its biggest lead of the night at 34-19 with 11:40 left in the game. The spurt included four points from freshman Emily Loging, who finished the game with a double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Vikings.

Rio also got a big game on the boards from junior Adeline Hutzler, who had seven points and 13 rebounds.

After a baseline jumper by Rio senior Karyssa Quist gave the Vikings a 34-19 lead, Horicon started to heat up. Two 3-pointers from senior Payton Marvin, who finished with 14 points, cut Rio’s lead to 36-25 with 9:55 to play. Then Laabs, who had a game-high 20 points, canned one from well beyond the arc, to make it 36-30 with 8:40 to go.

Deb Hutzler said her team needed to do a better job of recognizing where Horicon’s shooters were.

“We had to make sure we had the right matchups out there, because we needed to get some more length on their shooters,” Hutzler said. “They got some very nice shooters and they were going to take them from long range without much effort. We definitely needed to make sure we knew where (Laabs and Marvin) were.”

