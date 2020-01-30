PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Necedah gets revenge against Royall as part of four-game winning streak

The Necedah Cardinals seem to be finding a groove as they head toward the home stretch of the regular season. The Cardinals have now won four games in a row, including a win over conference rival Royall that avenged their loss to the Panthers in their Scenic Bluffs opener back in early December.
Sparta 66, Mauston 13
The Golden Eagles had no answer for Callie Ziebell and Sparta’s defense kept the Mauston offense in check on its way to a convincing win.
Ziebell dropped 28 points and the Spartans (6-10) raced past the Golden Eagles (0-16) 66-13 in a non-conference matchup Tuesday, January 28 in Mauston. Taneea Henderson added another 11 points for Sparta. Ruth Hammer led Mauston with three points.
Necedah 53, Weston 36
Necedah led all throughout the night on its way to a non-conference victory that pushed its winning streak to four games.
The Cardinals (11-5) eased past the Weston Silver Eagles (3-11) 53-36 Monday, January 27 in Necedah. Miah Hansen and Kyra Saylor scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Cardinals in the win.
Royall 52, Ithaca 35
Following a stretch of three losses in four games, Royall got back on track with a solid win over the Bulldogs.
The Panthers (10-4) slayed Ithaca (5-9) 52-35 in a non-conference matchup Monday, January 27 in Elroy. Royall’s Emma Gruen scored 12 points and Tenley Wopat and Cheyenne Harris each tacked on nine points in the win. Ithaca’s Emma Schoen finished with a game-high 15 points.
New Lisbon 64, Wonewoc-Center 63
In a back-and-forth game that featured no shortage of lead changes, it was New Lisbon who had the last laugh.
Morgan Sanders made the go-ahead basket with two seconds left to hand the Rockets (6-9 overall, 1-7 Scenic Bluffs) a dramatic 64-63 conference win over Wonewoc-Center (4-11, 1-7) Friday, January 24 in New Lisbon.
New Lisbon’s Mya Delgado finished with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, Sanders notched 13 points and nine rebounds and Libby Rogers added 10 points and six steals. For the Wolves, Lindsay Peters scored a team-high 21 points and Shelby Justman contributed 17 points.
Necedah 45, Royall 32
In the first meeting of the season between Royall and Necedah way back in early December, the Panthers emerged victorious 38-30. This time around, it was Necedah who came out on top.
The Cardinals used a balanced offensive performance and stifling defense to get their revenge against Royall in a 45-32 win Friday, January 24 in Necedah. After this game, both teams sit at 5-3 in Scenic Bluffs play this season.
Necedah’s Miah Hansen led the way with 13 points and Danielle Becker added 11 points. For the Panthers, Jessica Brueggeman was the lone player to reach double-digit scoring with 13 points.
Wisconsin Dells 54, Mauston 17
The Golden Eagles proved to be no match for conference frontrunner Wisconsin Dells in a tough loss.
The Chiefs (10-4 overall, 5-0 South Central) breezed past Mauston on their way to a 54-17 conference win to keep their perfect SCC record intact Friday, January 24 in Wisconsin Dells.
Hailey Anchor finished with a game-high 11 points and Karson Meister scored nine points as part of balanced scoring attack for Wisconsin Dells. Bridget Gunther had six points and Samantha Kobylski added five points to lead the way for Mauston.
Brookwood 47, Wonewoc-Center 27
The Wolves failed to get anything going offensively in a 20-point loss to Brookwood.
The Falcons (4-9 overall, 2-6 Scenic Bluffs) topped Wonewoc-Center 47-27 in a conference clash Tuesday, January 21 at Brookwood High School in Ontario. Brookwood’s Noemi Nicolas scored 12 points while Hailey Schueller and Shelly Powell tacked on eight points apiece in the win.
La Farge/Youth Initiative 44, Wonewoc-Center 42
After a low-scoring first half, Wonewoc-Center was outlasted by the Wildcats in a much more offensive-oriented second half.
The Wolves led 14-11 at halftime and held on after a second half that saw the two teams score a combined 61 points for a narrow 44-42 non-conference win over La Farge/Youth Initiative (5-11) Monday, January 20 in Wonewoc.
For Wonewoc-Center, Lindsay Peters led the way with 14 points, Riley Nielson tallied eight points and eight rebounds, Alexis Peesel scored eight points and corralled five rebounds and Nicole Totzke finished with seven points and five rebounds.
Bangor 63, Wonewoc-Center 30
Bangor raced out to a 20-point halftime lead and never looked back on their way to a 33-point victory. The Cardinals (14-1 overall, 8-0 Scenic Bluffs) flew past Wonewoc-Center 63-30 in a Scenic Bluffs matchup Friday, January 10 in Bangor.
For the Cardinals, Karsen Kershner led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds, Haley Jones nearly posted a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds and Clara Nicolai and Megan Miedema each tallied eight points.
