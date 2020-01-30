PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Necedah gets revenge against Royall as part of four-game winning streak

The Panthers (10-4) slayed Ithaca (5-9) 52-35 in a non-conference matchup Monday, January 27 in Elroy. Royall’s Emma Gruen scored 12 points and Tenley Wopat and Cheyenne Harris each tacked on nine points in the win. Ithaca’s Emma Schoen finished with a game-high 15 points.

New Lisbon 64, Wonewoc-Center 63

In a back-and-forth game that featured no shortage of lead changes, it was New Lisbon who had the last laugh.

Morgan Sanders made the go-ahead basket with two seconds left to hand the Rockets (6-9 overall, 1-7 Scenic Bluffs) a dramatic 64-63 conference win over Wonewoc-Center (4-11, 1-7) Friday, January 24 in New Lisbon.

New Lisbon’s Mya Delgado finished with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, Sanders notched 13 points and nine rebounds and Libby Rogers added 10 points and six steals. For the Wolves, Lindsay Peters scored a team-high 21 points and Shelby Justman contributed 17 points.

Necedah 45, Royall 32

In the first meeting of the season between Royall and Necedah way back in early December, the Panthers emerged victorious 38-30. This time around, it was Necedah who came out on top.