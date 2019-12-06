Just two weeks into the 2019-20 high school girls’ basketball season, we’ve already had one significant career milestone achieved in Juneau County.
New Lisbon senior point guard Mya Delgado entered the year needing just 65 points to join the vaunted 1,000-point club. Before the calendar even flipped to December, she had already reached that milestone.
In the Rockets’ third game of the season, Delgado surpassed 1,000 points for her career as part of a 22-point performance against Coulee Christian/Providence. Delgado is averaging 24.8 points through four games to help fuel the Rockets to a 4-0 start under first-year head coach Tasha Ragan.
New Lisbon 66,
Mauston 41New Lisbon jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and never looked back on its way to a 25-point win over Mauston.
The Rockets (4-0) took a 34-23 lead into the half and then outscored the Golden Eagles (0-4) 32-18 in the second half to keep their unbeaten record intact in a 66-41 non-conference win Tuesday, December 3 in New Lisbon.
New Lisbon’s Mya Delgado scored a game-high 23 points, Morgan Sanders finished with 22 points and Kelsi Steele added 13 points. For Mauston, Bridget Gunther recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Amelia Gunther chipped in eight points.
Onalaska Luther 46, Necedah 23The Cardinals’ first blemish of the season came in a non-conference road loss to Onalaska Luther.
The Knights (2-1) seized a double-digit lead that they would never relinquish in a 46-23 win over Necedah (2-1) Tuesday, November 26 in Onalaska. Luther led 19-9 at the half and proceeded to outscore the Cardinals 27-14 in the second half.
For the Knights, Cassie Warren and Grace Manke each scored 11 points and Hannah Matzke added 10 point of her own. For Necedah, Kyra Saylor and Gabby Wilhorn finished with seven and six points, respectively.
Ithaca 55, Wonewoc-Center 52
Wonewoc-Center came up agonizingly short of its maiden win of the season in a non-conference road loss to Ithaca.
The Bulldogs (1-4) narrowly escaped with a 55-52 win over the Wolves (0-2) in a dramatic game Tuesday, November 26 at Ithaca High School in Richland Center.
Riley Nielsen and Nicole Totzke each recorded double-doubles for Wonewoc-Center. Nielsen finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Totzke had 12 points and 10 rebounds. For Ithaca, Erin Miller scored a game-high 18 points, Bethany Weldon contributed 13 points, Emma Schoen added 11 points and Alexis Kast chipped in 10 points.
Tomah 39, Mauston 26
Mauston couldn’t overcome a double-digit deficit at halftime in a loss to rival Tomah.
The Timberwolves (1-2) built up a 23-13 lead at the half on their way to a 39-26 road win over the Golden Eagles Tuesday, November 26 in Mauston. Tomah’s Lexi Spears scored a game-high 16 points and Ella Plueger added 10 points.
No Mauston player finished the night with double-digit scoring. Bridget Gunter and Samantha Kobylski tied for the team-high at six points, with Gunther also adding 11 rebounds.
New Lisbon 57, Coulee Christian/Providence 26
New Lisbon senior guard Mya Delgado entered the night needing only 11 points to join the 1,000-point club. She reached it with ease.
Delgado tallied 22 points to go along with 12 assists and 8 rebounds as the Rockets hammered Coulee Christian/Providence (0-1) 57-26 Monday, November 25 at Coulee Christian High School in West Salem to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Elsewhere for New Lisbon, Morgan Sanders notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Magdalena Jones finished her night with nine points and 11 rebounds to nearly record a double-double of her own.
Royall 45, Kickapoo 44
It took a heck of second-half rally, but the Panthers escaped their non-conference clash with Kickapoo with their unbeaten record still intact.
Royall (3-0) outlasted Kickapoo (3-1) in a dramatic 45-44 win in a battle of the Panthers Monday, November 25 at Kickapoo High School in Viola. Kickapoo led 25-18 at the half, but Royall outscored them 27-19 to steal the win.
Cheyenne Harris and Jessica Brueggeman tallied 18 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the way for Royall. Kickapoo’s Carrie Neefe led her team’s balanced scoring attack with 10 points.
Necedah 38, Seneca 27
Necedah moved to 2-0 on the season with a double-digit non-conference win over Seneca.
The Cardinals turned a 19-18 halftime lead into a 38-27 final score thanks to a stellar defensive effort in the second half against the Indians (0-1) Thursday, November 21 in Necedah.
Elizabeth Corcoran led the way with 10 points and Gabby Wilhorn finished with eight points for the Cardinals. Elsewhere for Necedah, Danielle Becker and Miah Hansen each scored five points, Kyra Saylor and Kylee Moore chipped in four points apiece and Hannah Horak tallied two points.
New Lisbon 55, Port Edwards 48
A seven-point halftime lead proved to be all the Rockets needed against Port Edwards.
New Lisbon led 28-21 at the half and held on for a second consecutive win to open the season by besting the Blackhawks (0-4) 55-48 Thursday, November 21 in Port Edwards.
Mya Delgado finished the night with 25 points and Morgan Sanders added 15 points to set the pace for the Rockets. Port Edward’s Taylor Martin led all scorers with 30 points on the night, but no other Blackhawk player finished in double digits.
Weston 46, Mauston 34
Though they didn’t get the win, the Golden Eagles put forth a much stronger effort in their second game of the season.
On the heels of a 42-6 season-opening loss to Necedah, Mauston improved but still came up short in a 46-34 loss to Weston (1-0) Thursday, November 21 in Cazenovia.
Mauston Bridget Gunther posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but no other Golden Eagles scored more than four points on the night. For the Silver Eagles, Ella Spencer, Mattie Bulin and Laurissa Pickel finished with 10 points apiece.
Kickapoo 61, Wonewoc-Center 25
The Wolves failed to get much of anything going in a season-opening loss at the hands of the Panthers.
Kickapoo breezed to a 61-25 win over Wonewoc-Center in a non-conference matchup Thursday, November 21 in Viola. No Wonewoc-Center player reached double-digit scoring on the night.
For the Wolves, Riley Nielson had six points, Shelby Justman added six points and Lindsay Peters chipped in five points. Kickapoo’s Jayla Nagel and Carrie Neefe led the way with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
New Lisbon 71, Pittsville 42
The Tasha Ragan era at New Lisbon began with an emphatic non-conference win over Pittsville.
The Rockets stormed out to a double-digit lead and never looked back on their way to a 71-42 blowout victory over the Panthers (0-4) Tuesday, November 19 in New Lisbon. Mya Delgado led the way for New Lisbon with a game-high 29 points. Teammates Morgan Sanders and Megan Froh added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
For Pittsville, Julia Redmond led the way with 11 points and Emily Carlson had 10 points.
Royall 50, La Farge/Youth Initiative 43
The Panthers kicked off their 2019-20 campaign with a sizzling first half on their way to a season-opening win.
Despite being outscored 26-19 in the second half, Royall used a 31-17 halftime lead to fuel a 50-43 victory over La Farge/Youth Initiative (1-2) Tuesday, November 19 in Elroy.
Royall junior forward Jessica Brueggeman set the pace for the Panthers with a game-high 16 points in the win. For La Farge/Youth Initiative, Hayden and Maddy Benson scored 12 points apiece to lead the way.
