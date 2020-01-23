PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Royall gets back on track with conference road win over Hillsboro

Following a 6-0 start to the season, Royall dropped three of four to kick off 2020 (though all the losses came down to the wire). However, the Panthers answered back with a strong showing against Hillsboro to get back to their winning ways.
Royall 56, Hillsboro 43
Following a two-game losing streak, Royall (9-3 overall, 5-2 Scenic Bluffs) got back on track with a 56-43 conference road win over the Tigers (7-6, 3-4) Tuesday, January 21 in Hillsboro.
For the Panthers, four players finished in double digits scoring: Deyona Jones with 15, Emma Gruen with 13, Jessica Brueggeman with 12 and Madeline Wainwright with 11. Molly Crandall led Hillsboro with 12 points.
Necedah 54, New Lisbon 38
A 30-17 halftime lead helped guide the Cardinals (9-5 overall, 4-3 Scenic Bluffs) to a 54-38 victory over New Lisbon (4-9, 0-7) in a Scenic Bluffs matchup Tuesday, January 21 in Necedah.
Miah Hansen put up a game-high 24 points to lead the way for Necedah, who also got seven points from both Kyra Saylor and Hannah Horak. For the Rockets, Morgan Sanders led the way with 10 points while Libby Rogers and Mya Delgado contributed eight points apiece.
Viroqua 46, Mauston 29
The Golden Eagles were within striking distance at half down nine, but Viroqua (3-10) pulled away to win 46-29 in non-conference action Tuesday, January 21 in Mauston.
Three Blackhawks players finished in double figures scoring: Hallie Sherry had a game-high 11 points while Jessica Anderson and Jessica Tryggestad each added 10 points. Ruth Hammer and Bridget Gunter finished with seven points apiece for Mauston.
Weston 64, New Lisbon 58
Laurissa Pickel’s massive night guided the Silver Eagles (3-8) past New Lisbon 64-58 in a non-conference matchup Monday, January 20 at Weston High School in Cazenovia.
Pickel dropped a game-high 32 points while Ella Spencer and Allison Gillmore added 11 and 10 points, respectively for Weston. New Lisbon’s Libby Rogers led the way with 19 points and Kelsi Steele finished with 11 points.
Westby 42, Royall 36
The Panthers saw a 20-19 halftime lead fall by the wayside en route to a 42-36 non-conference loss at the hands of the Norsemen (10-3) Monday, January 20 in Westby.
Grace Hebel posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Alli Weninger added 12 points for the Norsemen. Emma Gruen led the way for Royall with 11 points.
Hillsboro 51, New Lisbon 29
The Tigers controlled the game from opening tip to the final horn to defeat the Rockets 51-29 in conference play Thursday, January 16 in Hillsboro.
Malia Liska scored a game-high 11 points while Hannah Munson and Camryn Hanson each tallied eight points for the Tigers. New Lisbon’s Jaiden Hart and Morgan Sanders each had six points.
Cashton 44, Royall 40
The Panthers saw themselves come out on the wrong end of a tight 44-40 battle with the Eagles (10-2 overall, 6-1 Scenic Bluffs) in a Scenic Bluffs showdown Thursday, January 16 in Cashton.
Royall’s Emma Gruen led all scorers with 18 points on the night while Cashton’s Hailey Huntzicker set the pace for her team with 15 points in the victory.
Baraboo 66, Mauston 22
The Golden Eagles couldn’t keep pace with Baraboo’s scoring onslaught in a 66-22 non-conference defeat Tuesday, January 14 in Mauston.
For the Thunderbirds (1-13), Taylor Pfaff tallied a game-high 23 points, Carly Moon scored 15 and Autumn Klemm added 14 of her own in the team’s first win of the season. Ruth Hammer led Mauston with seven points while Bridget Gunther contributed six points and five rebounds.
Royall 53, Viroqua 27
The Panthers only led the Blackhawks 18-16 at halftime, but turned the game into a 53-27 rout by the time the dust settled on this non-conference contest Monday, January 13 in Viroqua.
For Royall, Jessica Brueggeman tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Emma Gruen added 13 points and Madeline Wainwright tacked on another 11 points for good measure.
Westfield 40, Necedah 38
The Cardinals fell agonizingly short of a non-conference win in a narrow 40-38 loss at the hands of the Pioneers Monday, January 13 in Westfield.
Each team had one player doing most of the scoring on the night. Westfield Lexi Brakebush poured in 20 points while Necedah’s Miah Hansen had 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Alma Center Lincoln 64, New Lisbon 47
New Lisbon led 29-28 at halftime, but the Hornets (7-5) dominated the second half en route to a 64-47 non-conference win Monday, January 13 in Alma Center.
Three Alma Center Lincoln players achieved double-digit scoring: Emma Fischer led the way with a team-high 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double, Molly Johnson added 13 points and Jacquelyn Paul tallied 12 points. For the Rockets, Morgan Sanders and Mya Delgado finished with 19 and 15 points, respectively.
Necedah 37, Hillsboro 27
Necedah got back on track with a strong second half after leading by three at halftime to upend the Tigers 37-27 in conference play Friday, January 10 in Hillsboro.
For the Cardinals, Miah Hansen had 11 points, Danielle Becker added nine points and Hannah Horak chipped in eight points. Hillsboro’s Molly Crandall finished with a game-high 12 points.
Royall 55, Brookwood 49
It came down to the wire, but the Panthers held on for a 55-49 win over conference foe Brookwood (3-8 overall, 1-5 Scenic Bluffs) Friday, January 10 in Elroy.
Royall’s Emma Gruen scored a game-high 19 points and Deyona Jones added 13 points for the Panthers. As for the Falcons, Noemi Nicolas and Shelly Powell each finished with 11 points.
Westfield 63, Mauston 15
Mauston fell to 0-12 on the season and 0-4 in conference play with a 63-15 blowout loss to the Pioneers (9-4 overall, 3-1 South Central) Friday, January 10 in Westfield.
Lexi Brakebush led all scorers with 21 points and Trista Drew added another 11 points for the Pioneers. Amelia Gunther led the way for the Golden Eagles with six points and four rebounds.
Cashton 73, New Lisbon 53
Mya Delgado had a strong scoring performance, but New Lisbon fell to the Eagles 73-53 in conference play Friday, January 10 in Cashton.
Delgado scored a game-high 22 points for the Rockets and Morgan Sanders notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. For Cashton, Braylee Hyatt had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Adelynn Hyatt scored 19 points, Olivia Hemmersbach tallied 11 points and Hailey Huntzicker chipped in 10 points.
Cashton 55, Necedah 54
The Cardinals saw their 12-point halftime lead slip away in a heartbreaking 55-54 loss to Cashton Tuesday, January 7 in Necedah.
Adelynn Hyatt scored 21 points and Braylee Hyatt contributed 11 points to fuel the comeback win for the Eagles. Necedah’s Danielle Becker and Elizabeth Corcoran finished with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Hillsboro 50, Wonewoc-Center 38
Despite winning by just one at halftime, the Tigers pulled away to a 50-38 win in Scenic Bluffs play over the Wolves Tuesday, January 7 in Hillsboro.
Molly Crandall led the way for the Tigers with 20 points, while teammate Malia Liska was not far behind with 17 points of her own.
River Valley 52, Mauston 24
The Blackhawks (3-10) breezed past Mauston on their way to a 52-24 non-conference victory Tuesday, January 7 at River Valley High School in Spring Green.
Tienna Gruber scored a game-high 15 points and Emily Esser added eight points for River Valley. As for the Golden Eagles, Ruth Hammer and Sam Kobylski each notched six points while Amelia Gunther hauled in six rebounds.
Brookwood 64, New Lisbon 57
Despite leading by two at halftime, the Rockets led a potential conference win slip away in a 64-57 loss to the Falcons Tuesday, January 7 in New Lisbon.
For the Rockets, Mya Delgado scored a game-high 16 points, Morgan Sanders recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jaiden Hart added six points and 11 rebounds.
Necedah 50, La Farge/Youth Initiative 22
A stifling defensive performance guided the Cardinals to a 50-22 non-conference win over La Farge/Youth Initiative (5-8) Friday, January 3 in Necedah.
Miah Hansen led all scorers with 19 points and Hannah Horak chipped in nine points of her own for Necedah. Colene Grefe finished with six points and Natalie Marron and Hayden Benson each scored five points for the Wildcats.
Black River Falls 43, Mauston 16
The Golden Eagles’ losing streak continued into the new decade with a 43-16 loss to Black River Falls (2-12) Friday, January 3 in Mauston.
McKenna Dutton had 12 points and nine rebounds, Zyanna Deloney finished with nine points and Katie Dobson added eight points for the Tigers. As for Mauston, Ruth Hammer flirted with a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds while Bridget Gunther added four points and five rebounds.
Seneca 47, Wonewoc-Center 36
In their first game of 2020, the Wolves failed to capitalize on a 26-24 halftime lead and fell 47-36 to Seneca (6-8) in non-conference play Thursday, January 2 in Seneca.
For the Indians, Makenna Greene went off for 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and Savanna Wallin finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals to flirt with a triple-double.
