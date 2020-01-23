PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Royall gets back on track with conference road win over Hillsboro

Royall 53, Viroqua 27

The Panthers only led the Blackhawks 18-16 at halftime, but turned the game into a 53-27 rout by the time the dust settled on this non-conference contest Monday, January 13 in Viroqua.

For Royall, Jessica Brueggeman tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Emma Gruen added 13 points and Madeline Wainwright tacked on another 11 points for good measure.

Westfield 40, Necedah 38

The Cardinals fell agonizingly short of a non-conference win in a narrow 40-38 loss at the hands of the Pioneers Monday, January 13 in Westfield.

Each team had one player doing most of the scoring on the night. Westfield Lexi Brakebush poured in 20 points while Necedah’s Miah Hansen had 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Alma Center Lincoln 64, New Lisbon 47

New Lisbon led 29-28 at halftime, but the Hornets (7-5) dominated the second half en route to a 64-47 non-conference win Monday, January 13 in Alma Center.

