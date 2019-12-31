PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Royall, Necedah ride winning streaks into new decade

The Eagles (6-1 overall, 3-0 Scenic Bluffs) had little trouble on their way to a 64-23 win over Wonewoc-Center in Scenic Bluffs play Thursday, December 12 in Cashton.

Braylee Hyatt and Adelynn Hyatt scored 20 and 18 points, respectively to lead the way for the Eagles. Lindsay Peters finished with a team-high nine points on the night for the Wolves.

Neillsville 63, Mauston 4

The low point of Mauston’s rough start to the season came in a blowout loss at the hands of Neillsville.

The Golden Eagles only scored four points in a 63-4 loss at the hands of the Warriors (6-1) Thursday, December 12 in Neillsville. For Mauston, Bridget Gunther and Amelia Gunther scored two points apiece. Neillsville’s Bella Opelt and Alli Schoengarth finished with 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Necedah 52, Richland Center 47

Sandwiched between a pair of conference losses to Royall and Bangor, the Cardinals had one of their better offensive showings in a non-conference win over Richland Center.

Kyra Saylor went off for a game-high 22 points, including a scintillating 5-of-5 showing from 3-point range, as Necedah outlasted the Hornets (3-7) 52-47 Tuesday, December 10 in Richland Center.