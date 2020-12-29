PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sauk Prairie shuts down River Valley in 59-11 home win

The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team returned to the court Tuesday for the first time in 19 days.

The Eagles brought their defense, giving up their fewest points in at least 15 years in a 59-11 home win over River Valley.

Sauk Prairie (2-1), which has been dealing with COVID-19 complications, jumped all over the visiting Blackhawks (1-7) on Tuesday in Prairie du Sac. The Eagles got out to a 34-5 halftime lead and coasted to the finish in their first time playing since 62-43 loss at Reedsburg on Dec. 10.

The Eagles are holding opponents to 34.7 points per game while scoring 49.3 points per game. It was a balanced offensive effort Tuesday, led by Naomi Breunig's 11 points. The senior Winona State commit lead a team that also got 10 points from Olivia Breunig, nine from Olivia Paukner, seven from Kassia Marquardt and six from Anni Braund.

Sauk Prairie will get right back at it with Wednesday's home game against Baraboo.

Reedsburg 58, Watertown 37

Reedsburg continued its stretch of lopsided wins with a 58-37 win at Watertown on Tuesday night.