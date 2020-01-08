PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall lets lead slip away late in loss to ranked Bangor

ELROY — As Royall’s back-and-forth battle with Bangor headed down into its waning minutes, the Panthers looked well positioned to potentially pull off the upset against a state-ranked foe. But with their backs pinned against the wall, the Cardinals struck back with a fury.
Bangor (8-1 overall, 4-0 Scenic Bluffs) scored the final 15 points of the game to seize a lead and pull away on its way to a 58-47 victory over Royall (6-1, 3-1) Tuesday, January 7 in Elroy.
The Cardinals came into the night ranked No. 5 among Division 5 teams in the state in the latest WisSports.net coaches’ poll released earlier in the day Tuesday. They got all they could handle from the host Panthers for most of the game.
After the two teams traded leads several times throughout the first half, Bangor used an 8-0 lead to take a 27-20 lead heading into the final minutes of the opening stanza. But Royall responded with a 6-0 run to close the half and leave the deficit at 27-26. This set the tone for what wound up being a thrilling second half.
The Cardinals remained ahead (by a thin margin) well into the half before the Panthers finally made their move.
Junior guard Cheyenne Harris splashed a 3-pointer with under nine minutes remaining to give Royall a 38-37 lead. On the next Panther possession, Jessica Brueggeman got the ball in the paint and dished it beautifully to an open Deyona Jones for an easy layup. A pair of Harris free throws on the ensuing possession built it a quick 7-0 run and a sudden 42-37 advantage for the Panthers.
That lead eventually sat at 47-43 with just over four minutes to go following a Brueggeman steal and layup. Royall wouldn’t score again the rest of the way.
You have free articles remaining.
A controversial moment came shortly after with the Panthers leading by three. Bangor’s leading scorer on the season Karsen Kershner, who had a very quiet night up to that point, was called for a foul that would’ve been her fifth and sent her to the bench for the remainder of the game. But after some lobby from the Cardinals, the officials changed their call and gave the foul to another player, allowing Kershner to stay in the game.
Kershner promptly scored buckets on three straight possessions to help Bangor sprint into the lead. The Cardinals took care of business at the free-throw line the rest of the way to secure the win.
Megan Miedema scored 15 points, Haley Jones finished with 12 points and Kershner had 10 points for Bangor in the win. Emma Gruen led the way for Royall with 10 points. Harris and Brueggeman each tallied eight points while Jones and Madeline Wainwright contributed six points apiece.
After hanging with and even leading one of the top Division 5 teams in the state all night, it was a frustrating ending to an otherwise game effort from the Panthers. Bangor got to the line much more often than Royall, shooting 34 free throws to the Panthers’ 17. There was also some rust for Royall to kick off given that it was the team’s first game in 21 days.
Even further, they were missing a pair of regular rotation pieces in Molly Olson, who is out indefinitely after breaking her hand in practice, and Tenley Wopat, who missed the game with an illness.
Combine all that with the Panthers’ inability to get a basket in the closing minutes and the bizarre foul situation with Kershner, it made for a heartbreaking conclusion to a golden opportunity.
However, Royall head coach Andrew Dahlen didn’t look to offer up any excuses for his team’s loss, instead tipping his cap to his opponent and giving the credit to Bangor’s stellar, consistent play that allowed the Cardinals to navigate some choppy waters and emerge with a win.
“(Bangor) had some kids step up and make some shots and hit a ton of free throws down the stretch. We were close, but we’ve got to take better care of the ball and be able to finish down the stretch better,” Dahlen said. “We showed ourselves that we can play with that team. We can beat them if we play a complete game and play solid.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.