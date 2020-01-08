PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall lets lead slip away late in loss to ranked Bangor

That lead eventually sat at 47-43 with just over four minutes to go following a Brueggeman steal and layup. Royall wouldn’t score again the rest of the way.

A controversial moment came shortly after with the Panthers leading by three. Bangor’s leading scorer on the season Karsen Kershner, who had a very quiet night up to that point, was called for a foul that would’ve been her fifth and sent her to the bench for the remainder of the game. But after some lobby from the Cardinals, the officials changed their call and gave the foul to another player, allowing Kershner to stay in the game.

Kershner promptly scored buckets on three straight possessions to help Bangor sprint into the lead. The Cardinals took care of business at the free-throw line the rest of the way to secure the win.

Megan Miedema scored 15 points, Haley Jones finished with 12 points and Kershner had 10 points for Bangor in the win. Emma Gruen led the way for Royall with 10 points. Harris and Brueggeman each tallied eight points while Jones and Madeline Wainwright contributed six points apiece.