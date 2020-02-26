PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall, Necedah pick up wins to advance to regional semifinals

Ragan praised her leadership and everything she brought to the table for New Lisbon, which was especially valuable for Ragan as she eased into her new role as varsity head coach this season.

On the other side of the equation, Dahlen described the challenge of gameplanning to try and stop Delgado as “not fun”. He also noted he wouldn’t miss having to face her, which is about the highest compliment an opposing coach can pay a player.

“She’s a great player. She’s a great, great scorer who can score in a lot of different ways that most high schoolers can’t,” Dahlen said. “I told her after the game that it’s been fun. But I’m not going to miss her. She was always a nightmare to try and gameplan around. She’s a very, very good player and she’s had a very good career.”

As for the Panthers, they’ll push forward in the hopes of replicating their first-half performance while leaving the second-half struggles in the rearview mirror. The good news for them is they have both Madeline Wainwright and Tenley Wopat back from injury for this playoff push.

Dahlen said that they’re still trying to iron out some wrinkles in their rotation with Wainwright and Wopat back, but healthy reinforcement are a welcome sight for a Royall team that’s fought through an injury-plagued second half of the season.

