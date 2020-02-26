PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall, Necedah pick up wins to advance to regional semifinals

ELROY — It was completely a tale of two halves in the playoff matchup between Royall and New Lisbon, but ultimately the Panthers’ sizable halftime lead was too steep a mountain for the Rockets to climb.
The fifth-seeded Panthers (16-7) held off No. 12 seed New Lisbon (6-17) for a 55-47 win in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, February 25 at Royall High School in Elroy.
A single-digit final margin sure didn’t seem like it was in the cards at halftime. Royall raced out to a commanding lead, firing on all cylinders offensively and stifling the Rockets on the defensive end. At the midway point, the Panthers held a seemingly insurmountable 43-18 lead.
“Our intensity — we were feeding the post well, making the right reads on offense, hitting the open girls, not forcing the ball, spreading the ball around — all those things were going really well,” Royall head coach Andrew Dahlen said of his team’s first-half performance. “Second half, we didn’t do any of those things.”
Indeed, the second half had a different tale to tell. New Lisbon buckled down defensively and started to find a bit more of a groove on the offensive end. The result: the Rockets outscored Royall 29-12 over the final 18 minutes.
Despite this stark reversal in fortune, the 25-point halftime deficit proved to be too much for New Lisbon to overcome. Still, it was a marked improvement over the Rockets’ first two games against their Scenic Bluffs rival this season.
In their first meeting back on December 12 in New Lisbon, the Panthers steamrolled the Rockets 73-15. They followed that up with a 59-38 win January 30 in Elroy. So no, New Lisbon couldn’t pull off the miraculous comeback, but first-year head coach Tasha Ragan was still plenty proud of her team’s resilience in the face of a daunting deficit.
“The first half, they got in their own head a little bit. (Royall) has long been a team that’s tough for them,” Ragan said. “But they came out strong (in the second half) and we outscored them 29 to 12. Just wasn’t quite enough to pull it out all the way at the end, but I’m absolutely proud of how hard they worked.
“They left it all on the court. They worked really hard.”
Deyona Jones and Cheyenne Harris each scored a game-high 14 points to lead the way for the Panthers while Jessica Brueggeman and Emma Gruen added 11 and nine points, respectively.
For the Rockets, Mya Delgado led the way with 13 points, Kelsi Steele finished with 11 points, Krista Cook added nine points and Morgan Sanders chipped in seven points.
The loss marked an end to the prolific high school career of Delgado, who joined the 1,000-point club this past January. She is the only senior on the New Lisbon roster, but is a pivotal piece that the Rockets will be losing. Delgado is the team’s leader on both ends of the floor and wielded a shooting stroke surpassed by few, if any, in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
Ragan praised her leadership and everything she brought to the table for New Lisbon, which was especially valuable for Ragan as she eased into her new role as varsity head coach this season.
On the other side of the equation, Dahlen described the challenge of gameplanning to try and stop Delgado as “not fun”. He also noted he wouldn’t miss having to face her, which is about the highest compliment an opposing coach can pay a player.
“She’s a great player. She’s a great, great scorer who can score in a lot of different ways that most high schoolers can’t,” Dahlen said. “I told her after the game that it’s been fun. But I’m not going to miss her. She was always a nightmare to try and gameplan around. She’s a very, very good player and she’s had a very good career.”
As for the Panthers, they’ll push forward in the hopes of replicating their first-half performance while leaving the second-half struggles in the rearview mirror. The good news for them is they have both Madeline Wainwright and Tenley Wopat back from injury for this playoff push.
Dahlen said that they’re still trying to iron out some wrinkles in their rotation with Wainwright and Wopat back, but healthy reinforcement are a welcome sight for a Royall team that’s fought through an injury-plagued second half of the season.
Next up for the Panthers is a regional semifinal matchup against No. 4 seed Blair-Taylor (18-5) Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. in Blair. The winner advances to face either No. 1 seed Bangor (21-1) or No. 8 seed Elmwood/Plum City (12-11) in the regional finals Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m.
Necedah 57, Abbotsford 14
From the opening tip to the final whistle, there was never a doubt who was winning the playoff opener between Necedah and Abbotsford.
The Cardinals (16-7) bolted out to a huge early lead and rode it to a 57-14 blowout victory over the Falcons (3-20) in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, February 25 in Necedah. The Cardinals held a massive 37-2 lead at halftime, with Abbotsford only getting on the scoreboard in the final seconds of the first half.
Miah Hansen did the most damage for Necedah with a game-high 20 points, while Kylee Moore added eight points of her own. For the Falcons, Jayden Falteisek led the way with six points.
The Cardinals now turn their attention to the regional semifinals, where they will square off against the third-seeded Westfield Pioneers (15-6) Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. at Westfield Area High School.
The two teams met earlier this season on Monday, January 13 in Westfield, where the Pioneers narrowly escaped with a 40-38 win.
Kickapoo 58, Wonewoc-Center 43
The Wolves were still within striking distance at halftime, but couldn’t put together a second-half rally to pull off a first-round upset.
No. 3 seed Kickapoo (16-6) used a 23-17 halftime lead as a springboard to an eventual 58-43 win over No. 14 seed Wonewoc-Center (5-17) in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, February 25 at Kickapoo High School in Viola.
Carrie Neefe and Jayla Nagel finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively, to set the pace for the Panthers. As for the Wolves, Shelby Justman and Kailey Ertel each scored eight points while Riley Nielsen and Lindsay Peters added seven points apiece.
Kickapoo will look to keep the ball rolling when it hosts the sixth-seeded Highland Cardinals (13-10) in the regional semifinals Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. in Viola.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Mauston 15
A challenging season for the Golden Eagles drew to a close with a lopsided postseason loss.
No. 6 seed Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (9-14) raced past No. 11 seed Mauston (0-23) to a 61-15 victory in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, February 25 in Galesville.
The Red Hawks held a commanding 33-2 advantage at halftime on their way to a blowout win that ensured the Golden Eagles would finish without a win this year. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Cassy Schmitz scored a game-high 17 points and Genna O’Neill added 10 points.
For Mauston, Kayla Dominguez led the way with five points while Sam Kobylski and Bridget Gunther each chipped in three points.
Next up, the Red Hawks hit the road to face the third-seeded West Salem Panthers (14-8) in the regional semifinals Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. in West Salem.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.