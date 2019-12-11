PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall outlasts Necedah in defensive slugfest to open Scenic Bluffs play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Necedah senior forward/guard Miah Hansen got on a bucket to temporarily cut the deficit back to five for the Cardinals, but Royall junior forward Jessica Brueggeman came up with a critical offensive rebound and putback basket on the other end with under a minute to play to essentially put the game on ice.

“Both of our teams are known for their defense,” said Royall head coach Andrew Dahlen. “When you have to teams that specialize on defense, it can be ugly like that sometimes. It was a struggle to score.”

While points were often hard to come by throughout the night for both teams, that brief stretch in the second half where the Panthers found a good rhythm on offense that may have wound up being the difference in the final score.

“We hit a shot and I think it relaxed them all,” Dahlen said. “For a while there, (the Cardinals) were creeping back and then (Harris) hit that big three and everyone kind of relaxed.”

Harris led the way on offense for the Panthers with a game-high 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Wainwright finished with eight points and Brueggeman added six points and eight rebounds. For Necedah, senior guard Danielle Becker scored nine points and Hansen followed with six points.