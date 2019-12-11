PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall outlasts Necedah in defensive slugfest to open Scenic Bluffs play

ELROY — Royall and Necedah are both teams who make their bones on the defensive end. So it’s never a surprise when they clash in a low-scoring slugfest.
Royall (4-0 overall, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs) outlasted Necedah (2-2, 0-1) for a hard fought 38-30 victory in a defensive battle to open their respective conference seasons Friday, December 6 in Elroy.
In a year where the Scenic Bluffs Conference seems awfully wide open at the top in what should make for an entertaining conference title race, both the Panthers and the Cardinals figure to be major factors. It added an extra layer of intrigue to this early-season showdown.
Points were at a premium all night long with stout defense and shaky shooting, but especially so early in the first half. At the midway point in the opening half, Necedah held a 6-3 lead. Royall proceeded to outscore the Cardinals 14-7 throughout the remainder of the half to take a 17-13 lead into the break.
The Panthers started to find a shooting stroke for a stretch in the second half, extending their lead out to 26-18 with 12:02 to play. But Necedah used a slow burn of an 8-2 run to slash that deficit to 28-26 with just a few minutes remaining.
With just under 2:30 to go, Royall junior guard Cheyenne Harris splashed a timely 3-pointer to extend the Panthers’ lead to 31-26. About a minute later, Royall junior guard Madeline Wainwright came up with a steal and took it all the way to the hole for a layup to make it a seven-point game.
Necedah senior forward/guard Miah Hansen got on a bucket to temporarily cut the deficit back to five for the Cardinals, but Royall junior forward Jessica Brueggeman came up with a critical offensive rebound and putback basket on the other end with under a minute to play to essentially put the game on ice.
“Both of our teams are known for their defense,” said Royall head coach Andrew Dahlen. “When you have to teams that specialize on defense, it can be ugly like that sometimes. It was a struggle to score.”
While points were often hard to come by throughout the night for both teams, that brief stretch in the second half where the Panthers found a good rhythm on offense that may have wound up being the difference in the final score.
“We hit a shot and I think it relaxed them all,” Dahlen said. “For a while there, (the Cardinals) were creeping back and then (Harris) hit that big three and everyone kind of relaxed.”
Harris led the way on offense for the Panthers with a game-high 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Wainwright finished with eight points and Brueggeman added six points and eight rebounds. For Necedah, senior guard Danielle Becker scored nine points and Hansen followed with six points.
Necedah and Royall tied for second in the conference standings last year with 11-3 records in Scenic Bluffs play. The Cardinals won the first meeting 36-33 while the Panthers took the second 36-35. While Friday night’s contest didn’t have a one-possession final margin like those games last season, it was still a tight battle that might be a harbinger of things to come in a fierce competition at the top of the Scenic Bluffs standings.
“Two evenly matched teams. They really are. I think if we played each other 10 times, it’s a 5-5 record,” said Necedah head coach Pete Lowery. “Aggressive defensively on both ends of the floor. Offensively, anemic on both ends. We have to get better offensively, because defensively we can play with a lot of teams.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.