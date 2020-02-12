PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall recovers from sluggish start to top Mauston

ELROY — It wasn’t the sort of performance that Royall will want to draw on for inspiration moving forward, but the Panthers did enough to defend their home court against visiting Mauston.
Royall (13-6) pulled away in the second half to pick up a non-conference win over the Golden Eagles (0-20) Monday, February 10 at Royall High School in Elroy. It was a frustrating overall showing for the shorthanded Panthers, who were coming off a promising performance against state-ranked Bangor.
Madeline Wainwright, Molly Olson and Paige Britzman all remain sidelined with various injuries, yet Royall nearly pulled off a significant upset on the road last Friday against the Cardinals, who are ranked fifth among Division 5 teams in the state in the latest WisSports.net coaches’ poll.
The Panthers held a 20-16 lead over Bangor at halftime, but ultimately couldn’t hang on in a 41-37 loss. Their performance against the winless Golden Eagles Monday night wasn’t quite so inspired.
Royall struggled mightily getting anything going offensively in the first half, leading by a score of just 13-10 at the break. Both teams found a bit more offensive consistency over the last 18 minutes. The Panthers, in particular, hit a pivotal stretch where they put some distance between themselves and Mauston. Ultimately, they outscored the Golden Eagles 31-20 in the second half on their way to a 14-point victory.
Deyona Jones led the way for Royall with 10 points and Tenley Wopat finished with nine points. For Mauston, Amelia Gunther led the way with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Bridget Gunther scored four points and corralled 11 rebounds.
Royall head coach Andrew Dahlen gave due credit to the Golden Eagles for bringing the fight and giving his team a run for their money, but he was still frustrated with his team’s lethargic showing.
“I don’t think it was one of our best games by any means,” Dahlen said. “We struggled to score, we struggled to defend, we struggled to rebound, we struggled to get stops on defense — I think we struggled across the board in a lot of areas.”
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, for a Mauston team that has endured a very difficult season overall and is still searching for its first win, Monday night provided some encouragement.
“I think it was one of our better games we’ve played all year. Our intensity on defense was really good,” said Mauston head coach Lori Hammer. “I think we came out just a little flat after halftime and it took a little while for us to score. A couple turnovers here and there or a couple shots that would’ve fallen at the right time and I think we could’ve made a better run at tonight’s game. But I’m really proud of the girls and how they’re improving.”
The improvement hasn’t translated to the win column so far, yet Hammer is pleased with her team’s continued positivity through a tough season.
“They’re just a really good bunch of girls. I have four seniors and they’ve done a really good job of staying positive and keeping everybody positive,” Hammer said. “They could be getting really down on each other, but they don’t. They lift each other up. They know when they make mistakes, they recognize those mistakes and then they try and work through them.”
Monday’s game also marked Royall High School’s second annual “Orange Out Night” sponsored by the girls’ basketball program and the Royall FFA. Fans were encouraged to wear orange for the game. There was a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle and a basketball shootout contest with all proceeds going toward childhood leukemia research.
The event was held in honor of Royall High School student Madelyn Novachek, who has been battling leukemia over the past year. After holding a similar event last year, Dahlen said they wanted to do it again to ensure that Novachek knew the community is still fully behind her.
“Last year, (Madelyn) was diagnosed with leukemia. She was on our basketball team and is a great, great kid,” Dahlen said. “We had an orange night last year and it went really well. This year, Mrs. (Beth) Kolodzinski and Mrs. (Sarah) Gruen decided that we still want to make sure that she knows we support her 100 percent and are trying to be there for her. So those two were the ones who spearheaded it.”
The Mauston players, coaches and fans were donning orange as well to support the fundraiser. Hammer noted that the team’s longtime bookkeeper and third grade teacher at Grayside Elementary School Tricia Demmin is currently going through her own battle with cancer. Her illness has prevented her from serving in her role as bookkeeper this season, but Demmin joined the team on the bench for Monday night’s game.
Dahlen extended his gratitude to Mauston for their emphatic support of the event on a meaningful night for both communities.
“I thought Mauston did a great job. Their fans were in orange and they did a great job being part of it and supporting her as well,” Dahlen said. “That was very well appreciated from everybody.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.