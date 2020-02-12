PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall recovers from sluggish start to top Mauston

The improvement hasn’t translated to the win column so far, yet Hammer is pleased with her team’s continued positivity through a tough season.

“They’re just a really good bunch of girls. I have four seniors and they’ve done a really good job of staying positive and keeping everybody positive,” Hammer said. “They could be getting really down on each other, but they don’t. They lift each other up. They know when they make mistakes, they recognize those mistakes and then they try and work through them.”

Monday’s game also marked Royall High School’s second annual “Orange Out Night” sponsored by the girls’ basketball program and the Royall FFA. Fans were encouraged to wear orange for the game. There was a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle and a basketball shootout contest with all proceeds going toward childhood leukemia research.

The event was held in honor of Royall High School student Madelyn Novachek, who has been battling leukemia over the past year. After holding a similar event last year, Dahlen said they wanted to do it again to ensure that Novachek knew the community is still fully behind her.