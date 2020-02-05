PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall routs Wonewoc-Center for third win in last four games

Royall head coach Andrew Dahlen was very pleased with his team’s performance, especially given their current injury situation. Madeline Wainwright, Molly Olson and Paige Britzman are all currently sidelined with various injuries. Losing three key rotation pieces is, obviously, never something easy to overcome, but Dahlen is encouraged with the way the Panthers have responded thus far.

“Other girls are stepping up and I thought that was one of the best things about tonight,” he said. “We did a lot of subbing, especially toward the end of the game, and those girls that got in at the end for the last six, seven minutes — they were battling, playing well and doing a lot of really good things out there.”

Meanwhile, the loss for Wonewoc-Center snapped a three-game winning streak. That marked the first time the Wolves had won three straight games since a five-game winning streak they strung together in February 2014.

“It was huge,” Wonewoc-Center head coach Rick Field said of the team’s recent hot streak. “Kids ran their stuff and, in that stretch, they were calmer.”

Field noted that the Wolves were handling defensive pressure well during their winning streak. But against a quality squad like Royall, the defensive pressure led to occasional barrages of turnovers.