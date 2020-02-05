PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall routs Wonewoc-Center for third win in last four games

ELROY — The Royall Panthers are heading into the home stretch of the regular season with an injury-riddled roster. Luckily for them, they’re getting players to step up into new roles and still finding ways to win.
The Panthers (12-5 overall, 7-3 Scenic Bluffs) used a dominating first half to fuel a 56-31 victory over the Wonewoc-Center Wolves (5-12, 1-8) in a conference matchup Tuesday, February 4 at Royall High School in Elroy.
Royall sprinted out to a commanding 28-8 lead at halftime. The Panthers outscored the Wolves by a much less decisive 28-23 margin over the final 18 minutes, but their massive advantage was never threatened.
This was the team’s second meeting of the season. The first one came back on December 17 in Wonewoc, where Royall secured a 56-40 victory.
On a night where defense mostly reigned supreme, it was the Panthers who found a more consistent shooting stroke.
Royall’s Cheyenne Harris splashed five total 3-pointers, including four in the first half, on her way to scoring a game-high 19 points. No other Panther finished in double figures scoring, but Kaylin Gruen, Deyona Jones and Molly Crneckiy each scored eight points apiece.
For Wonewoc-Center, Shelby Justman led the way with seven points while Stacie Kopenhafer and Riley Nielsen both scored six points in the defeat.
Royall head coach Andrew Dahlen was very pleased with his team’s performance, especially given their current injury situation. Madeline Wainwright, Molly Olson and Paige Britzman are all currently sidelined with various injuries. Losing three key rotation pieces is, obviously, never something easy to overcome, but Dahlen is encouraged with the way the Panthers have responded thus far.
“Other girls are stepping up and I thought that was one of the best things about tonight,” he said. “We did a lot of subbing, especially toward the end of the game, and those girls that got in at the end for the last six, seven minutes — they were battling, playing well and doing a lot of really good things out there.”
Meanwhile, the loss for Wonewoc-Center snapped a three-game winning streak. That marked the first time the Wolves had won three straight games since a five-game winning streak they strung together in February 2014.
“It was huge,” Wonewoc-Center head coach Rick Field said of the team’s recent hot streak. “Kids ran their stuff and, in that stretch, they were calmer.”
Field noted that the Wolves were handling defensive pressure well during their winning streak. But against a quality squad like Royall, the defensive pressure led to occasional barrages of turnovers.
Nevertheless, Field is pleased with the progress his young team has made up to this point in the season, even if he concedes that there is still plenty of room for improvement as the regular season heads toward the home stretch.
“We’re playing a lot better. We’ve got a lot of young guards and we’re learning. We’re getting there,” Field said. “We’ve been handling pressure, but now we get against a good team like Royall that does it, we’ve got to be able to handle it.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.