PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie drops to .500 with Waunakee loss

The most difficult stretch in Sauk Prairie's schedule continued with Tuesday's 68-50 home loss to Waunakee.
The visiting Warriors (8-3, 4-2 Badger North) took a 29-21 lead into halftime and steadily pulled away to win their fourth straight game and remain tied with Reedsburg for third place in the Badger North.
Tuesday was the second time this season that Sauk Prairie (5-5, 2-4) hit the 50-point mark in a loss. Sophomore Naomi Breunig led the way, scoring 13 of her 16 points in the second half while senior Ella Schad scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half. The duo got it done by attacking, as Breunig made 6 of 9 free throws and Schad made 7 of 8.
Elena Maier made three of Waunakee's 11 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 21 points.
Sauk Prairie will go on the road Friday to face DeForest (9-2), which is second in the Badger North at 5-1.