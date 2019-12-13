PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie puts Baraboo away in opening half

The Baraboo High School girls basketball team scored a season-high 39 points Friday.

It wasn't enough, as the Thunderbirds suffered a 59-39 home loss to Badger North Conference rival Sauk Prairie.

The visiting Eagles (4-3, 1-2 Badger North) put the game away early, jumping out to a 33-7 halftime lead behind 18 first-half points from Naomi Breunig.

The T-Birds (0-6, 0-3), who are averaging just 7.3 points in the first half this season, struggled again in the opening 18 minutes. They got it going in the second half, scoring 32 points thanks to Taylor Pfaff and Carly Moon.

Pfaff made all seven of her free-throw attempts on the way to scoring 14 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. Moon made three 3-pointers and scored all 12 of her points after the break.

Naomi Breunig scored a game-high 22 points for a Sauk Prairie team that ended a three-game losing streak. Katelyn Fishnick added 12 points for the Eagles, while Olivia Breunig had 10 points and Ella Schad chipped in eight points.

Both teams will return to Badger North action Thursday, with Sauk Prairie visiting Portage and Baraboo visiting Reedsburg.