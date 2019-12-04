The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team continued its hot start to the season with Saturday's 56-18 non-conference win at Madison West.
Sauk Prairie put the game away early, opening up a 33-6 halftime lead before cruising through the second half to improve to 3-0.
Naomi Breunig led the Eagles in scoring for the third straight game, finishing with a game-high 19 points to outscore Madison West by herself.
Lexi Tobias added three 3-pointers and 11 points in the win, while Olivia Breunig chipped in nine points.
The Eagles gave up a season-low 18 points, lowering their opponents' average to 31.3 points per game.
Lake Mills 83, Sauk Prairie 62
The defense abandoned the Eagles on Tuesday, as they gave up 53 second-half points in an 83-62 home loss to Lake Mills.
The Eagles took a 33-30 lead into halftime before falling behind in a matchup of previous unbeaten teams.
Sauk Prairie (3-1), which entered the night having given up 94 total points in three games, allowed Lake Mills (4-0) to make 29 field goals and 21 free throws.
The L-Cats scored a season-high 83 points to increase their scoring average to 63.5 points per game. They are winning by an average of 20.3 points per game.
Naomi Breunig scored a game-high 20 points on nine made field goals. Olivia Breunig chipped in 13 points, while Tobias scored 11 points and Kassia Marquardt had seven points.
Julianna Wagner led Lake Mills with 16 points, while Jade Pitta and Vivian Guerrero added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Sauk Prairie will carry a 3-1 record into Friday's Badger North Conference opener against Reedsburg. The Eagles were swept by the Beavers last year, suffering a 62-45 road loss and a 73-56 home loss.
