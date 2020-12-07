PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie uses defense, balanced scoring to beat Lodi

The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team passed its first test.
The Eagles did it playing their brand of defensive, balanced basketball — holding Lodi to just eight first-half points to claim a 46-31 home win at Prairie du Sac.
“I was really pleased with our defense in the first half,” Sauk Prairie interim head coach Aaron Andres said. “I thought we challenged them to take tough shots over our length. And then we finished possessions well, which was a concern coming in.
“Overall, I was very happy with our first game. We’ve been teaching them a lot — and some of it’s new to them — about the way we’re going to try to play this year. So their heads have been spinning a little and they’ve had to think a little too much, but tonight they got to turn it off a bit and just play. It was good to see.”
Sauk Prairie (1-0) set the tone immediately, with Maggie Hartwig scoring inside before Naomi Breunig hit a 3-pointer to stake the Eagles to an early lead. They never gave it up thanks to an impressive defensive performance that limited Lodi to just four points over the first 11 minutes, 25 seconds.
“We have a long way to go,” Lodi head coach Michelle Puls said, noting her team’s defensive intensity wasn’t quite there. “We always pride ourselves on defense and I thought that was one thing that we struggled with today. But we will learn from this, we will get better from this and we will move forward.”
Lauryn Milne hit a corner 3-pointer to end a long scoring drought and briefly pull the Blue Devils (0-1) within 17-7 with 6:35 to play in the first half. Sauk Prairie’s Kassia Marquardt had an answer. The junior guard converted a three-point play before assisting Alexis Klemm for a 3-pointer. Marquardt wasn’t done, recording a steal and a layup as Sauk Prairie opened up a 25-7 advantage.
Naomi Breunig and Maggie Hartwig added buckets inside before Milne hit a free throw to end the Eagles’ 12-0 run. Sauk Prairie’s Faith Holler added a fast-break layup down the stretch to give the Eagles a 31-8 lead going into halftime.
“Our spacing was good in the first half, and that put pressure on their defense,” Andres said. “When we attacked, we got good looks. Kickout 3s early, and as they started closing out hard at that, we got some layups out of attacking closeouts and making the next pass. It was good to see that. Easy buckets are huge, that game could have easily been a 10-point game.”
The Blue Devils came out of the locker room with some energy, as Milne scored to cap off a 7-1 run to start the second half. The Eagles quickly got it back under control, going on an 11-0 run to take a 43-15 lead and put the game away midway through the half.
While the outcome was never in doubt down the stretch, Puls liked the way her team finished.
“We don’t give up,” Puls said of the Blue Devils, who went 14-9 last season. “That’s one thing we don’t do. We play to the bitter end and we don’t quit. That’s one thing I’m very proud of with this team.”
The second half left the Eagles, who went 13-11 last year for their first winning season since 2009-10, with plenty to work on.
“In the second half, we got a little loose,” Andres said. “We took some bad shots, we didn’t defend as well and we didn’t rebound as well; and it showed.”
Milne was the lone player in double figures, scoring 10 points to lead a Lodi attack that also got eight points from Taylor Ripp.
The Eagles showcased a balanced attack that included 11 of the 14 players that played scoring at least one points. Freshman guard McKayla Paukner scored a team-high eight points, while Naomi Breunig had seven points, and Marquardt and Hartwig each had six points.
“We have good depth,” Andres said. “At practice we can have two even squads of seven apiece that can get after each other pretty well.”
Sauk Prairie will get a stiff test when it visits Reedsburg on Thursday. Reedsburg won all three matchups last season, claiming a 62-43 road win on Dec. 3, a 76-62 home win on Jan. 23 and a 63-33 home playoff win on Feb. 28.
“Lodi’s physical, so I was really happy with how we responded to that,” Andres said of getting a chance to watch his team compete after a few weeks of practice. “It’s hard in practice when we’re going five-on-five, because everybody knows what’s coming, everybody knows the kids super well, so it’s just good to see them compete against other people. See what works and what doesn’t. We tried a bunch of different combinations today... it was nice to see them play.”
