PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie uses defense, balanced scoring to beat Lodi

The Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team passed its first test.

The Eagles did it playing their brand of defensive, balanced basketball — holding Lodi to just eight first-half points to claim a 46-31 home win at Prairie du Sac.

“I was really pleased with our defense in the first half,” Sauk Prairie interim head coach Aaron Andres said. “I thought we challenged them to take tough shots over our length. And then we finished possessions well, which was a concern coming in.

“Overall, I was very happy with our first game. We’ve been teaching them a lot — and some of it’s new to them — about the way we’re going to try to play this year. So their heads have been spinning a little and they’ve had to think a little too much, but tonight they got to turn it off a bit and just play. It was good to see.”

Sauk Prairie (1-0) set the tone immediately, with Maggie Hartwig scoring inside before Naomi Breunig hit a 3-pointer to stake the Eagles to an early lead. They never gave it up thanks to an impressive defensive performance that limited Lodi to just four points over the first 11 minutes, 25 seconds.