PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig joins Division 2 North for WBCA All-Star Game

Naomi Breunig will suit up for the Division 2 North team at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game in Wisconsin Dells this summer.

Breunig, a senior at Sauk Prairie High School, will take the court at JustAGame Fieldhouse on July 15, when there will be five girls games pitting the top players in the Class of 2021 against each other. The boys games are scheduled for July 14 in Wisconsin Dells.

Breunig, a Winona State University recruit, is coming off a senior season in which she averaged a team-high 13.9 points per game for a Sauk Prairie team that went 9-9. A four-year varsity regular, she also averaged 8.9 points per game as a freshman, 10.9 points per game as a sophomore and 18.0 points per game as a junior.

The 5-foot-10 wing surpassed 1,000 career points during a 56-36 home loss to Madison Edgewood on Jan. 21. She scored a career-high 30 points in her final game, a 72-67 loss to McFarland in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Feb. 12.

Breunig is scheduled to be joined on the Division 2 North team by West De Pere's Alexa Thomson, Bailey Baeten and Casey Jepson; Onalaska's Molly Garrity and Olivia Gamoke; Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens and Paige Yagodinski; and Holmen's Sydney Jahr. The group will be coached by Hortonville's Celeste Ratka and Kevin Brester.

They will go up against a Division 2 South team that has Baraboo's Maya White Eagle on the roster along with Jefferson's Ainsley Howard, Mount Horeb's Julia Magnuson, McFarland's Katie Hildebrandt, Monroe's Megan Benzschawel, New Berlin Eisenhower's Kylie Lemberger and Nikki Dienberg, and Union Grove's Angela Slattery and Peighton Nelson.