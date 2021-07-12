PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig ready to cap high school experience at WBCA All-Star Game

Breunig was a fixture for Sauk Prairie all four years of high school, averaging 8.9 points per game as a freshman before leading the Eagles in scoring in each of her last three years — scoring 10.9 points per game as a sophomore, 18.0 as a junior, and 13.9 as a senior for a Sauk Prairie team that went 9-9 and averaged 46.7 points per game.

She went out strong, surpassing 1,000 career points during a 56-36 home loss to Madison Edgewood on Jan. 21, and scoring 30 points in a season-ending 72-67 regional semifinal loss to McFarland on Feb. 12. While Breunig put points on the board quickly, she says her versatility will allow her to “jump in and play wherever I’m needed” Wednesday in Wisconsin Dells.

She’s looking to highlight her versatility at Winona. By the time she moves in Aug. 14 and starts basketball in the fall, she plans to be ready to offer whatever she can to a Winona State team that went 5-7 last season, including 5-6 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action.

“Just getting stronger and working at all the positions,” Breunig, who will head back to Winona later this week to work another camp, said of her offseason focus. “I’m not certain what position I’ll play, but I want to be able to play them all, so I want to work at everything and make sure I’m ready for whatever my coach needs.”