PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig ready to cap high school experience at WBCA All-Star Game

Naomi Breunig has gotten a taste of what her college experience will be like.
The recent Sauk Prairie High School graduate has spent a portion of summer in Winona, Minn., working alongside her future teammates at Winona State University basketball camps.
“It’s been cool to meet everyone,” Breunig said. “That was the first time I’ve gotten to meet all the players, and then just to see the coaches again. It was cool to go down there.
“We got to stay at one of the sophomore girls’ house. We stayed a few days and just hung out a lot, it’s really fun. They seemed really awesome. Really nice and welcoming, so I’m excited.”
Before the Winona lifestyle becomes her full-time experience this fall, Breunig will tip it off against high school competition one more time.
The 5-foot-10 wing will suit up for the Division 2 North team at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Wednesday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Breunig and her week-long teammates are staying in Wisconsin Dells two nights to practice, raise money for the MACC Fund and Camp Wawbeek, hang out, and play a Wednesday afternoon game against the Division 2 South team in the all-senior all-star event.
“I was super excited. It’s a really cool event that they do and just to be selected is really awesome,” Breunig said. “There’s a lot of really good basketball players in Wisconsin, so to be chosen is pretty cool.”
It’s the culmination of a fun road that saw Breunig play four years of varsity basketball, as well as participate in tennis and helping the Sauk Prairie girls’ soccer team reach the state tournament for the second time in program history this spring.
After loading her schedule with activities for years, Breunig can now turn her full athletic attention to basketball. She’s started to hone back in on the court after scoring Sauk Prairie’s lone goal in a 4-1 state semifinal loss to Whitefish Bay on June 24.
“It was definitely a long stretch of not playing any basketball, just obviously not wanting to get injured,” Breunig said. “But I’ve started to do a lot of things and I’ve been able to still work with the high school team, thankfully. And me and my dad will go shoot, so I’ve been getting in the gym a lot.”
She’ll be in the gym with some familiar faces this week, as she has faced a number of the other all-stars across the WBCA’s five divisions while playing for Sauk Prairie or AAU basketball for the Wisconsin Elite.
“I know the girls from Beaver Dam,” Breunig said. “The others I’m not super familiar with, but I’ve heard of them.
“It’ll be kind of weird playing with new people, but with AAU and stuff, it’s pretty similar. Playing with other good players is fun.”
Breunig was a fixture for Sauk Prairie all four years of high school, averaging 8.9 points per game as a freshman before leading the Eagles in scoring in each of her last three years — scoring 10.9 points per game as a sophomore, 18.0 as a junior, and 13.9 as a senior for a Sauk Prairie team that went 9-9 and averaged 46.7 points per game.
She went out strong, surpassing 1,000 career points during a 56-36 home loss to Madison Edgewood on Jan. 21, and scoring 30 points in a season-ending 72-67 regional semifinal loss to McFarland on Feb. 12. While Breunig put points on the board quickly, she says her versatility will allow her to “jump in and play wherever I’m needed” Wednesday in Wisconsin Dells.
She’s looking to highlight her versatility at Winona. By the time she moves in Aug. 14 and starts basketball in the fall, she plans to be ready to offer whatever she can to a Winona State team that went 5-7 last season, including 5-6 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action.
“Just getting stronger and working at all the positions,” Breunig, who will head back to Winona later this week to work another camp, said of her offseason focus. “I’m not certain what position I’ll play, but I want to be able to play them all, so I want to work at everything and make sure I’m ready for whatever my coach needs.”
Breunig will play on the Division 2 North team Wednesday alongside West De Pere's Alexa Thomson, Bailey Baeten and Casey Jepson; Green Bay Notre Dame’s Georgia Gregoire and Sammy Opichka; Onalaska's Molly Garrity and Olivia Gamoke; Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens and Paige Yagodinski; Rhinelander’s Rebecca Lawrence; and Holmen's Sydney Jahr. The group will be coached by Hortonville's Celeste Ratka, Dean Hoewisch and Kevin Brester.
The Division 2 South is made up of Baraboo’s Maya White Eagle; Jefferson’s Ainsley Howard; Union Grove’s Angela Slattery; Carleigh Roberts; Milwaukee Pius XI’s Jaida Smith; Mount Horeb’s Julia Magnuson; McFarland’s Katie Hildebrandt; New Berlin Eisenhower’s Kylie Lemberger and Nikki Dienberg; Monroe’s Megan Benzschawel, Pewaukee’s Morgan Goodman; Monona Grove’s Peighton Nelson. Stoughton’s Brad Pickett will coach alongside Milton’s Jeremy Jensen and Stacy Skemp.
The Division 2 game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday. It’ll be the fourth of five girls’ games that day, following Division 5, Division 4 and Division 3 while preceding the 5 p.m. Division 1 tipoff. The five boys’ all-star games will be held Thursday at JustAGame Fieldhouse, starting at 9 a.m.