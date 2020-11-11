PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Naomi Breunig signs with Winona State

"I talked to them last spring, and then we kind of chatted all through summer," said Breunig, who played AAU basketball for Wisconsin Elite and noted the COVID-19 pandemic didn't throw off her recruitment too much. "I did a few visits over the summer. I was lucky to be able to go there."

When Breunig eventually steps on Winona's campus, the Warriors will be getting a versatile, athletic wing who has filled a number of roles with the Eagles. She scored 8.9 points per game as a freshmen before leading the Eagles with 10.9 points per game as a sophomore..

"They think I'm pretty versatile and I think they can work with that," Breunig said of what the coaches have told her about her role going forward. "They like how I can play a lot of positions, guard a lot of positions. I'm not really sure what position I'll play, but they know I can play them all."

That versatility developed over Breunig's three-year career. Stepping into a contributing role immediately in 2017-18 helped her learn what she needed to improve upon throughout her high school career.