PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shots don't fall for Pardeeville in loss to Princeton/Green Lake

PARDEEVILLE – Pardeeville’s offense has run hot and cold so far this season.

Pardeeville scored a season-high 58 points in a win over Hustisford back on Nov. 21, and poured in 45 points in a win over Randolph last week, but in losses to Wisconsin Heights, Fall River and Rio, the Bulldogs failed to reach the 30-point barrier.

Pardeeville did hit the 30-point mark on Friday night, but it took almost the entire night to get there, as Princeton/Green Lake used a zone defense to take away any easy looks for the Bulldogs, on its way to a 51-34 victory at Pardeeville High School.

Pardeeville (3-5, 2-3 Trailways West) was held to just 11 points in the first half as it struggled to get the ball inside, and couldn’t make many shots while shooting over the Tigersharks zone defense.

“We’re just not making shots. We’re doing the right things, we’re playing good basketball, we’re just not making shots right now,” Pardeeville coach Mike Brouette said. “They pack it in. They packed it in deep with that 2-1-2 (zone) and they forced us to shoot the outside shot and they didn’t fall tonight. If we get two or three of those shots to fall, it’s a completely different game.”