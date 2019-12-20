PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shots don't fall for Pardeeville in loss to Princeton/Green Lake

PARDEEVILLE – Pardeeville’s offense has run hot and cold so far this season.
Pardeeville scored a season-high 58 points in a win over Hustisford back on Nov. 21, and poured in 45 points in a win over Randolph last week, but in losses to Wisconsin Heights, Fall River and Rio, the Bulldogs failed to reach the 30-point barrier.
Pardeeville did hit the 30-point mark on Friday night, but it took almost the entire night to get there, as Princeton/Green Lake used a zone defense to take away any easy looks for the Bulldogs, on its way to a 51-34 victory at Pardeeville High School.
Pardeeville (3-5, 2-3 Trailways West) was held to just 11 points in the first half as it struggled to get the ball inside, and couldn’t make many shots while shooting over the Tigersharks zone defense.
“We’re just not making shots. We’re doing the right things, we’re playing good basketball, we’re just not making shots right now,” Pardeeville coach Mike Brouette said. “They pack it in. They packed it in deep with that 2-1-2 (zone) and they forced us to shoot the outside shot and they didn’t fall tonight. If we get two or three of those shots to fall, it’s a completely different game.”
Pardeeville did hit some shots early as senior Addisyn Guenther made two straight jumpers, including a 3-pointer from the left corner, and senior teammate Aspen Klubertanz added a bucket from the right block to give the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead with 14 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. But from there, Pardeeville went cold, making just one more field goal and two free throws the rest of the half.
While the Bulldgos went cold, Princeton/Green Lake junior Emerald Konkel heated up. Konkel, who finished with a game-high 22 points, drilled four 3-pointers in the first half, and scored nine straight of her team’s points during a 13-2 run that gave Princeton/Green Lake (6-2, 4-1) a 16-9 lead with 3:50 left in the first half.
Pardeeville’s only field goal in the final 14:30 of the first half came on a runner by senior Callie Brouette that cut Princeton/Green Lake’s lead to 11-9 with 7:10 left in the half. After that, the only points scored by the Bulldogs in the half came when sophomore Savannah Manthey made two free throws inside the final minute.
Pardeeville was well within striking distance in the opening minute of the second half, when Guenther, who led Pardeeville with 10 points, made a 3-pointer that made it 18-14.
The Tigersharks had an answer, as Konkel, whose only field goals in the first half were 3-pointers, started driving to the basket. Konkel made three straight buckets, sparking an 8-0 run that gave Princeton/Green Lake a 26-14 lead with 14:20 left in the first half.
Princeton/Green Lake took its biggest lead of the night after junior Kelsey Morgan, who finished with 18 points, converted a 3-point play that was followed by sophomore teammate Jenna Kelma draining a 3-pointer that made it 34-16.
Following Kelma’s 3-pointer, the Bulldogs turned to their full-court press in an attempt to jump-start its offense. The move worked, as the Bulldogs immediately went on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 36-28 with 4:55 to play.
Pardeeville would get within eight points just one more time – on a layup by sophomore Sydnie Wheeler with 2:30 to go – but never got any closer the rest of the way, as the Tigersharks were able to hit enough free throws down the stretch to pull away.
Mike Brouette was happy his team was able to fight back with its full-court press in the second half. He said Wheeler’s play was especially impressive on the defensive end.
“Her energy brought a spark to us tonight, there was no doubt. She didn’t play in the first half and she came in and played really tough man-to-man defense,” Mike Brouette said. “If there was a loose ball, she was around it. She was diving on the floor. She did all the little things tonight to get us energized, and then the team fed off of her. A lot of credit to her. She hasn’t played a lot of minutes, but if she plays like that, she’s going to earn some more minutes.”
Pardeeville will return to action on Friday, Dec. 27, with a non-conference game at Berlin.
Princeton/Green Lake 18 33 - 51
Pardeeville 11 23 - 34
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE – Morgan 5 8-12 18; Kelma 1 2-6 5; Konkel 8 2-2 22; Soda 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 14-22 51.
PARDEEVILLE – Lynch 2 0-0 4; Manthey 1 4-4 6; Brouette 3 0-0 6; Guenther 4 0-0 10; Ott 2 0-1 4; Wheeler 1 0-0 2; Klubertanz 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 4-7 34.
3-point goals: PGL 5 (Konkel 4, Kelma 1), PA 2 (Guenther 2). Total fouls: PGL 10, PA 20. Fouled out: Wheeler.