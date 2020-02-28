PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield holds off Necedah to advance to regional finals

WESTFIELD — It took some late-game composure to finally put away a scrappy Necedah squad, but Westfield is headed to the regional a championship game.

Third-seeded Westfield (16-6) survived a late second-half surge from sixth-seeded Necedah (16-8) to pick up a 46-37 win in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal matchup Friday in Westfield.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle — albeit, a low-scoring one — that featured three ties and three lead changes. Ultimately, the Pioneers took a 21-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the second half, Westfield extended its lead out to nine at one point before the Cardinals started to make their push. Necedah answered with an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 33-30 with just over six minutes remaining.

The Cardinals had several possessions where they could have either cut into Westfield’s lead further or even tied the game up, but failed to convert on those opportunities.

A Trista Drew three with two minutes to go gave Westfield a 39-31 lead, and seemed like it might be the dagger, but Necedah clawed its way to back within three yet again.

Finally, Westfield iced the game at the line by making all six of its free throws in the final minute to secure the victory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}