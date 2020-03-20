PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield’s Brakebush named South Central Conference Player of the Year

For a second straight year, Westfield junior Lexi Brakebush was a unanimous selection to the all-South Central Conference first team. And this time, she gets an extra dose of honors.

Brakebush was named the 2019-20 South Central Conference Player of the year when the SCC released its postseason honors. She averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 steals, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game during a stellar junior campaign.

Joining her on the all-conference first team were Adams-Friendship junior Kallysa Farrell, Nekoosa senior Marissa Harnisch, Wisconsin Dells sophomore Hailey Anchor and Wisconsin Dells junior Audra Johnson. Every player named to the first team was a unanimous selection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A total of seven players were named to the all-SCC second team: Adams-Friendship junior Kyra Bula, Nekoosa sophomore Isabella Escamilla, Wautoma junior Diana Duran, Westfield seniors Tahya Reetz and Iris Slotten, Wisconsin Dells sophomore Brooke Smith and Wisconsin Dells junior Kayla Gray.

The Mauston Golden Eagles were left without a representative on either all-conference team following a difficult winless campaign.