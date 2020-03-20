PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield’s Brakebush named South Central Conference Player of the Year

For a second straight year, Westfield junior Lexi Brakebush was a unanimous selection to the all-South Central Conference first team. And this time, she gets an extra dose of honors.
Brakebush was named the 2019-20 South Central Conference Player of the year when the SCC released its postseason honors. She averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 steals, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game during a stellar junior campaign.
Joining her on the all-conference first team were Adams-Friendship junior Kallysa Farrell, Nekoosa senior Marissa Harnisch, Wisconsin Dells sophomore Hailey Anchor and Wisconsin Dells junior Audra Johnson. Every player named to the first team was a unanimous selection.
A total of seven players were named to the all-SCC second team: Adams-Friendship junior Kyra Bula, Nekoosa sophomore Isabella Escamilla, Wautoma junior Diana Duran, Westfield seniors Tahya Reetz and Iris Slotten, Wisconsin Dells sophomore Brooke Smith and Wisconsin Dells junior Kayla Gray.
The Mauston Golden Eagles were left without a representative on either all-conference team following a difficult winless campaign.
Wisconsin Dells overcame a slow start to its season, winning 13 of its final 16 regular-season games to finish 14-8 overall and 9-1 in league play to secure its fifth consecutive South Central Conference championship.
Westfield came in at second in the SCC standings after going 8-2 in conference play. Nekoosa was third at 6-4, Adams-Friendship was right behind in fourth at 5-5, Wautoma went 2-8 to take fifth and Mauston finished sixth at 0-10 in SCC play.
Mauston, Wautoma and Wisconsin Dells were all knocked off in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals. Adams-Friendship and Nekoosa were bounced in the Division 3 regional semifinals. Westfield made it all the way to the Division 4 regional finals, where they lost to Marathon 65-49 to finish their season with a 16-7 overall record.
