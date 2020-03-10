PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Brakebush named top player in SCC

Westfield’s Lexi Brakebush didn’t back down from many challenges this season. The junior guard was a scoring machine for the Pioneers, and a major reason Westfield was able to win 16 games, the most wins in a season for the program since it also won 16 games in the 2015-16 campaign.

Opposing coaches in the South Central Conference took notice of Brakebush this season, as she was recently named the Player of the Year in the South Central Conference, becoming the first Westfield player to win the award since the conference started naming a Player of the Year in 2012.

Brakebush led Westfield in scoring at 16.1 points per game. She had a season-high 32 points in a 68-36 win over Almond-Bancroft back on Dec. 27. She also had 20 points in her team’s biggest win of the season — a 39-31 win over Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 4 — snapping the Chiefs’ 45-game conference winning streak.

Brakebush, who also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.8 steals per game this season, was also a unanimous All-South Central Conference first team pick this season. She was joined on the SCC’s first team by Adams-Frienship junior Kallysa Farrell, Nekoosa senior Marissa Harnisch, Wisconsin Dells sophomore Hailey Anchor and Wisconsin Dells junior Audra Johnson.