PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's run ends with 65-49 loss to Marathon in regional final
Westfield’s quest to win a regional championship ended, as the third-seeded Pioneers lost to No. 2 seed Marathon, 65-49 in a Division 4 regional final in Marathon on Saturday.

Westfield (16-7) had a four-game winning streak snapped with the loss, and was led by junior Lexi Brakebush, who finished with 18 points and three assists. Freshman Brandi Lentz added nine points and six rebounds, while senior Iris Slotten had six points and 16 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Marathon (17-7) was led by senior Elizabeth Boehm with 22 points and sophomore Allison Wokatsch, who had 17 points. Marathon advances to play fifth-seeded Stevens Point Pacelli in a sectional semifinal game scheduled to be played Thursday at Adams-Friendship High School.

