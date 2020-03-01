PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's run ends with 65-49 loss to Marathon in regional final

Westfield’s quest to win a regional championship ended, as the third-seeded Pioneers lost to No. 2 seed Marathon, 65-49 in a Division 4 regional final in Marathon on Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Westfield (16-7) had a four-game winning streak snapped with the loss, and was led by junior Lexi Brakebush, who finished with 18 points and three assists. Freshman Brandi Lentz added nine points and six rebounds, while senior Iris Slotten had six points and 16 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Marathon (17-7) was led by senior Elizabeth Boehm with 22 points and sophomore Allison Wokatsch, who had 17 points. Marathon advances to play fifth-seeded Stevens Point Pacelli in a sectional semifinal game scheduled to be played Thursday at Adams-Friendship High School.