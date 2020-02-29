PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield staves off scrappy Necedah, Blair-Taylor bests Royall in regional semifinals

WESTFIELD — It took some late-game composure to finally put away a scrappy Necedah squad, but Westfield outlasted the Cardinals to advance to the regional finals.
Third-seeded Westfield (16-6) survived a late second-half surge from sixth-seeded Necedah (16-8) to pick up a 46-37 win in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal matchup Friday, February 28 in Westfield.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle — albeit, a low-scoring one — that featured three ties and three lead changes. Ultimately, the Pioneers took a 21-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, Westfield extended its lead out to nine at one point before the Cardinals started to make their push. Necedah answered with an 8-2 run to slash the deficit to 33-30 with just over six minutes remaining.
The Cardinals had several possessions where they could have either cut into Westfield’s lead further or even tied the game up, but failed to convert on those opportunities.
A Trista Drew three with two minutes to go gave Westfield a 39-31 lead and seemed like it might be the dagger, but Necedah clawed its way to back within three yet again.
Finally, Westfield iced the game at the line by making all six of its free throws in the final minute to secure the victory.
“Necedah’s a veteran, scrappy team. We knew they would never give up,” Westfield head coach Luke Showen said. “It was just a matter of us keeping our composure on the offensive end and finishing some shots.”
Westfield’s Lexi Brakebush scored a game-high 16 points. Trista Drew and Brandi Lentz added eight points apiece as well for the Pioneers. As for Necedah, Kylee Moore and Miah Hansen finished the game with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
The Cardinals weren’t able to pull off the comeback win, but Necedah head coach Pete Lowery was immensely proud of the way his team kept offering up counterpunch after counterpunch and didn’t stop fighting until the bitter end.
“The kids have a lot of heart. They played hard,” Lowery said.
Still, the Cardinals were left ruing missed opportunities on the offensive end. Necedah missed a bundle of shots right at the basket that left them playing from behind throughout the entire second half.
“We win this game if we knock down our bunnies. We’re in it,” Lowery said. “We saw the shot chart — what we missed in the first half. We left a lot of points in the paint.”
In the bigger picture, the loss marked the end of an era of sorts for Necedah basketball. Friday night’s game marked the final appearance in a Necedah uniform for a sizable senior class of seven players: Kyra Saylor, Hannah Horak, Danielle Becker, Miah Hansen, Izzi Corcoran, Gabby Wilhorn and Kylee Moore.
This group of seniors has played a pivotal role in a Necedah girls’ basketball renaissance.
From 2005 until 2015, the Cardinals endured 10 consecutive losing seasons. That stretch included an overall record of 6-123 from the 2008-09 season through the 2013-14 season and a 93-game losing streak in Scenic Bluffs Conference play that lasted from 2008 to 2015.
However, Necedah has now reeled off five consecutive winning campaigns, posting an overall record of 73-44 and a conference mark of 42-28 over that stretch. The ball was already starting to roll when this senior class joined the varsity fold, but they grabbed the baton and helped carry it to new heights.
When asked about this group of seniors, Lowery had to take a moment to gather his emotions before heaping praising on them all as both players and human beings.
“Words can’t express what they mean. Since they started managing for me when they were in middle school, they have been an integral part of everything we’ve done,” Lowery said. “They’ve been the face of the program for the last few years. … This is a group of kids where — it wasn’t one person — it was a group of kids that played strong, played together and did positive things.
“That group of girls will go places in life.”
It remains to be seen how well the program can adjust as it takes a bit of a plunge into the unknown next season. But that’s a question to ponder on another day. For now, fans can take time to appreciate the departing seniors and the instrumental role they played in Necedah girls’ basketball’s reversal of fortunes over the past half-decade.
Blair-Taylor outpaces Royall in second half in regional win
The Panthers were sitting in prime position for a potential road win to move on to the regional finals. But a bit of a dip in the second half brought their 2019-20 season to a close.
Fourth-seeded Blair-Taylor (19-5) outlasted fifth-seeded Royall (16-8) 65-58 to keep its season alive in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal matchup Friday, February 28 in Blair.
The Panthers held a narrow 33-32 lead at the half, but the Wildcats outscored them 33-25 over the game’s final 18 minutes to successfully hold serve on their home court.
Blair-Taylor’s Lindsay Steien tallied a game-high 22 points and Abby Thompson provided 17 points to fuel the victory. For Royall, Emma Gruen led the way with 17 points, Cheyenne Harris contributed 11 points, Jessica Brueggeman and Madeline Wainwright added eight points apiece and Paige Britzman chipped in five points.
The Panthers lose senior forward Kaylin Gruen to graduation this spring, but are set to bring back everyone else, including a whopping nine current juniors. They’ve gone 35-14 overall and 20-8 in conference play over the past two years and will look to continue to build on that success during the 2020-21 season with one of the area’s most experienced teams.
