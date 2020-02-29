PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield staves off scrappy Necedah, Blair-Taylor bests Royall in regional semifinals

This group of seniors has played a pivotal role in a Necedah girls’ basketball renaissance.

From 2005 until 2015, the Cardinals endured 10 consecutive losing seasons. That stretch included an overall record of 6-123 from the 2008-09 season through the 2013-14 season and a 93-game losing streak in Scenic Bluffs Conference play that lasted from 2008 to 2015.

However, Necedah has now reeled off five consecutive winning campaigns, posting an overall record of 73-44 and a conference mark of 42-28 over that stretch. The ball was already starting to roll when this senior class joined the varsity fold, but they grabbed the baton and helped carry it to new heights.

When asked about this group of seniors, Lowery had to take a moment to gather his emotions before heaping praising on them all as both players and human beings.

“Words can’t express what they mean. Since they started managing for me when they were in middle school, they have been an integral part of everything we’ve done,” Lowery said. “They’ve been the face of the program for the last few years. … This is a group of kids where — it wasn’t one person — it was a group of kids that played strong, played together and did positive things.

“That group of girls will go places in life.”