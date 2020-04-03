PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Lexi Brakebush named Daily Register Player of the Year

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball program has owned the South Central Conference in recent seasons. The Chiefs opened the 2019-20 season riding a 40-game conference winning streak. That streak reached 46 games before it officially came to an end, with a 39-31 loss at Westfield on Feb. 4.
In that game, Westfield’s first victory over the Chiefs since a 48-45 victory on Jan. 25, 2013, Westfield junior Lexi Brakebush scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Pioneers to the victory. The win helped Westfield finish second in the South Central Conference at 8-2, one game behind Wisconsin Dells. It was Westfield’s highest conference finish since it also took second in the 2015-16 season.
Brakebush’s big game against Wisconsin Dells wasn’t a huge surprise, as she had been filling the stat sheet all season. The junior guard led Westfield in scoring on the season, averaging 16.1 points per game. Brakebush also led the Pioneers in assists with 2.9 per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals per contest, which all added up to her being named the Portage Daily Register’s girls basketball area player of the year for the 2019-20 season.
Brakebush becomes the third Westfield girl to win the award since the Daily Register started handing out area player of the year honors in 2010, joining Katie Raymond, who won the award in 2010, and Hannah Mills, who took home the honor in 2011.
The 20-point game against Wisconsin Dells was one of seven times Brakebush scored 20 or more points this season. She poured in a season-high 32 points and five assists in a 68-36 win over Almond-Bancroft on Dec. 27. She also had 28 points and five assists in a 67-42 win at Adams-Friendship on Feb. 21.
Brakebush, who was also named the South Central Conference Player of the Year, has been a unanimous pick to the All-SCC first team each of the last two seasons. Her performance this season helped the Pioneers finish with 16 wins, which was the most wins in a season since Westfield also won 16 games in 2015-16.
