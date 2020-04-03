PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Lexi Brakebush named Daily Register Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball program has owned the South Central Conference in recent seasons. The Chiefs opened the 2019-20 season riding a 40-game conference winning streak. That streak reached 46 games before it officially came to an end, with a 39-31 loss at Westfield on Feb. 4.

In that game, Westfield’s first victory over the Chiefs since a 48-45 victory on Jan. 25, 2013, Westfield junior Lexi Brakebush scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Pioneers to the victory. The win helped Westfield finish second in the South Central Conference at 8-2, one game behind Wisconsin Dells. It was Westfield’s highest conference finish since it also took second in the 2015-16 season.

Brakebush’s big game against Wisconsin Dells wasn’t a huge surprise, as she had been filling the stat sheet all season. The junior guard led Westfield in scoring on the season, averaging 16.1 points per game. Brakebush also led the Pioneers in assists with 2.9 per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals per contest, which all added up to her being named the Portage Daily Register’s girls basketball area player of the year for the 2019-20 season.