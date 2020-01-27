PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells beats Mauston for 9th straight win

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 54-17 victory over Mauston on Friday night at Wisconsin Dells High School.

Wisconsin Dells was led by sophomore guard Hailey Anchor with 11 points, while freshmamn Karson Meister added nine points and junior Kayla Gray chipped in with seven points.

Mauston’s 17 points were the fewest points given up by Wisconsin Dells this season, beating the previous low of 19 points scored by River Valley against the Chiefs back on Jan. 13. Mauston finished with just eight made field goals in the game.

Wisconsin Dells begins a stretch of three straight road games on Friday night, when is plays at Adams-Friendship. The Chiefs will also be at Westfield on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and at Poynette on Friday, Feb. 7.