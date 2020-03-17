PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells foursome earns All-SCC honors

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team faced a tall task this season having to replace all five starters, including four All-South Central Conference selections
Even with some early season struggles, the Chiefs persevered to capture a fifth consecutive SCC conference title, with four players recently garnering all-league honors. Junior Audra Johnson and sophomore Hailey Anchor each earned unanimous first-team honors while junior Kayla Gray and sophomore Brooke Smith each earned second-team selections.
The foursome helped Wisconsin Dells finish 14-8 overall, including 9-1 in South Central play. The Chiefs, who won 13 of their final 16 regular season games, fell to Lodi, 50-34, in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal game to end their season.
Leading the Chiefs honorees was Johnson, who made an immediate impact in her first varsity season. The 5-foot-9 power forward was huge in the post for the Chiefs, averaging 6.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Johnson was even more important in league games, averaging 7.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in SCC action. She played a massive part in creating second chances for Wisconsin Dells, grabbing 76 offensive rebounds, including 50 during SCC play. Johnson scored in double-figures seven times, including a career-high 15 twice.
Just as impressive on the glass was Anchor, who also earned All-SCC honors in her first varsity season. The speed 5-8 guard flew around the floor, tracking down a team-high 146 rebounds for 6.6 rebounds per game. Anchor was especially important in limiting opposing tam opportunities, grabbing 101 defensive rebounds and forcing a team-high 56 steals. (2.5 steals per game).
Coupled with her defensive prowess, Anchor made an impact on the offensive end, averaging 6.2 points per game, while finishing in double-figures four times, including a career-high 11 three times. She was also a key provider, dishing out a team-high 54 assists for 2.5 assists per game.
Joining Johnson and Anchor as unanimous first team picks were Westfield junior Lexi Brakebush, Nekoosa senior Marissa Harnisch and Adams-Friendship junior Kallysa Farrell. Brakebush, who was named Player of the Year, and Harnisch each earned unanimous first-team honors for the second consecutive season, while Farrell was named a first-team selection after garnering second-team honors last year.
Along with the first-team duo, Gray and Smith each earned second-team All-SCC honors for the first time. Gray took on a much bigger role in her second varsity season with the Chiefs, leading the team in scoring.
The 5-7 guard averaged a team-high 8.8 points per game overall and averaged 9.9 ppg in league play. Gray, who shot 34 percent from 3-point range in league play, added 2.8 rebounds 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She scored in double-figures 10 times, including a career-high 21 points in the Chiefs’ 52-51 double overtime win over Adams-Friendship on Dec. 13.
Smith filled some major shoes as the Chiefs de facto point guard in her first varsity season. The 5-5 guard averaged 5.5 points per game and snatched 2.7 rebounds per game despite her diminutive frame.
Smith, who shot a team-high 29.4 percent from deep, added 2 steals per game. She hit double-figures only twice, but led the Chiefs in both games in which she did so, including a career-high 18 in a 64-31 loss to DeForest on Feb. 11.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.