PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells foursome earns All-SCC honors

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team faced a tall task this season having to replace all five starters, including four All-South Central Conference selections

Even with some early season struggles, the Chiefs persevered to capture a fifth consecutive SCC conference title, with four players recently garnering all-league honors. Junior Audra Johnson and sophomore Hailey Anchor each earned unanimous first-team honors while junior Kayla Gray and sophomore Brooke Smith each earned second-team selections.

The foursome helped Wisconsin Dells finish 14-8 overall, including 9-1 in South Central play. The Chiefs, who won 13 of their final 16 regular season games, fell to Lodi, 50-34, in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal game to end their season.

Leading the Chiefs honorees was Johnson, who made an immediate impact in her first varsity season. The 5-foot-9 power forward was huge in the post for the Chiefs, averaging 6.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Johnson was even more important in league games, averaging 7.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in SCC action. She played a massive part in creating second chances for Wisconsin Dells, grabbing 76 offensive rebounds, including 50 during SCC play. Johnson scored in double-figures seven times, including a career-high 15 twice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}