PREP ROUND-UP: CF, Husty and Randolph boys earn wins; Waupun girls win

Cambria-Friesland’s Kobe Smit had himself a game in Thursday’s 64-46 victory over Pardeeville. The senior Hilltopper led with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Smit’s teammate, senior Cade Burmania finished with 12 points and four steals while junior Owen Jones added 14 points as well. Senior Griffin Hart had just five points, but he also had several blocks and several rebounds.

The Hilltoppers will host Portage on Friday.

Randolph whoops Markesan

Sam Grieger had a game-high 19 points and teammate Travis Alvin added 17 as they led the Rockets to a 63-51 victory over Markesan.

Randolph’s Parker Kohn and Brayden Haffele both contributed with nine points.

Markesan’s James Triggs led the Hornets with 12 points while Micah Kracht had 10. Both Aiden Schmick and Bryce Leedle added seven points apiece.

The Rockets will travel to Portage on Tuesday while the Hornets will host Omro that same night.

Hustisford plugs up Oakfield

Hustisford's Dylan Kuehl finished with a game-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead Hustisford past Oakfield 81-46.