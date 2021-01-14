PREP ROUND-UP: CF, Husty and Randolph boys earn wins; Waupun girls win

Cambria-Friesland’s Kobe Smit had himself a game in Thursday’s 64-46 victory over Pardeeville. The senior Hilltopper led with 25 points and seven rebounds.
Smit’s teammate, senior Cade Burmania finished with 12 points and four steals while junior Owen Jones added 14 points as well. Senior Griffin Hart had just five points, but he also had several blocks and several rebounds.
The Hilltoppers will host Portage on Friday.
Randolph whoops Markesan
Sam Grieger had a game-high 19 points and teammate Travis Alvin added 17 as they led the Rockets to a 63-51 victory over Markesan.
Randolph’s Parker Kohn and Brayden Haffele both contributed with nine points.
Markesan’s James Triggs led the Hornets with 12 points while Micah Kracht had 10. Both Aiden Schmick and Bryce Leedle added seven points apiece.
The Rockets will travel to Portage on Tuesday while the Hornets will host Omro that same night.
Hustisford plugs up Oakfield
Hustisford's Dylan Kuehl finished with a game-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead Hustisford past Oakfield 81-46.
Husty's Alex Eggelon finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while brothers Gavin Thimm and Brody Thimm added 13 points and 10 points, respectively. Gavin finished with eight assists as well. Dylan Kaemerer also finished with eight points. Blake Peplinski finished with just four points, but also had 10 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waupun spanks Berlin
Kayl Petersen led with 21 points while teammate Abbie Aalsma added 19 as they led the Waupun prep girls basketball team (12-3, 10-0) to a 63-39 victory over Berlin (2-11, 2-7) in an East Central Conference game.
Petersen had three blocks and five rebounds while Aalsma finished with nine rebounds and four steals. . Naomi Aalsma, Abbie’s sister, finished with three points, but had four assists.
Waupun will host DeForest next Tuesday.
